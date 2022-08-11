Trump pushes conspiracy theory about FBI agents planting evidence in Truth Social meltdown





President Donald Trump and his attorneys have pushed a conspiracy theory that FBI agents may have “planted” incriminating evidence while executing a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

FBI agents executed a warrant at Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday, meaning a judge found probable enough cause to approve the search. According to the Washington Post. Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, told the outlet that the search warrant indicated the FBI was investigating possible violations of the Presidential Records Act and laws relating to the handling of classified documents. Trump has so far refused to release his copy of the search warrant, even though it might provide transparency on what officers were looking for.

Bobb said she was not allowed to observe the search, as is often the case during such FBI operations. But Trump and his lawyers seized on that fact to push a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have “planted” something without providing any evidence to support their claims.

“The FBI and other members of the federal government would not let anyone, including my attorneys, near any areas that were searched and otherwise examined during the raid on Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said on his account. Twitter TruthSocial. “Everyone was asked to leave, they wanted to be left alone, with no witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or hopefully not ‘planting’. Why did they STRONGLY insist that no one watching them, everyone out? Obama and Clinton have never been “randomized”, despite big fights!”

Bobb, a former TV host for right-wing outlet OAN who joined Trump’s legal team, made a similar statement on Monday, citing only that she was not authorized to observe the search.

“There’s no guarantee something wasn’t planted,” Bobb said in an interview, adding, “I’m not saying that’s what they did.”

“At this point I don’t necessarily think they would even go so far as to try to plant information, I think they’re just making things up and coming up with whatever they want and that’s how they’ll have to do it. in order to try to indict the president because they have nothing,” she said.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, told Fox News she was also “worried that they might have planted something. You know, at this point, who knows? I don’t trust the government and that’s a very scary thing as an American.

Trump’s right-wing allies repeated this claim without evidence to their supporters.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Cited his distrust of the government to suggest the FBI ‘might put something’ in the boxes they removed from Mar-a-Lago to ‘trap’ Trump .

“I think there is an extremely high likelihood that the FBI has filed ‘evidence’ against President Trump,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, tweeted. “Otherwise, WHY would they NOT allow his lawyers or anyone else to watch them as they carry out their unprecedented raid? They know the consequences of an empty-handed power move.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, both discussed their belief that the FBI may have “established evidence” on Kirk’s show on Monday.

Trump’s defenders on Fox News also echoed that claim.

“They could have easily negotiated the return of documents like this without weapons or warrants. What the FBI is probably doing is planting evidence,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said. , without any evidence. “We also have a hunch they doctored evidence to get the warrant.”

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt suggested FBI agents may have dropped off “backpacks” full of incriminating evidence at Mar-a-Lago.

“His lawyer said they brought backpacks, what was in those backpacks?” said Earhardt. “Did they bring them to fill them or do they have something in there?”

Agents raided Mar-a-Lago because they believed Trump had failed to hand over all the classified information he took home, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump’s attorneys had been in discussions with federal officials over the filings for months. In June, Trump’s attorneys showed investigators a basement room where boxes of materials were stored. The Justice Department ordered Trump’s team to secure the room, prompting them to add a padlock to the door. It’s unclear what triggered Monday’s raid.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Legal experts have pushed back against the claims. Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig called the idea that FBI agents “might” have filed evidence “ridiculous.”

“How would anyone even know at this point?” he asked. “If you’re going to fabricate an accusation, at least wait until you plausibly have a basis for it.”

Former federal prosecutor Richard Signorelli condemned Trump’s attorneys for pushing the suit.

“These are baseless lies but sadly will be believed by the deranged and ignorant members of the MAGA cult,” he tweeted.

Defense attorney Ken White noted that barring anyone from observing their digs is standard practice.

“Law enforcement does not allow anyone, including lawyers, to observe what they are doing during searches,” he wrote. “They usually remove everyone from the searched area. It’s always been that way. It’s the latest ‘it’s a scandal when the typical happens to me’.

Former federal prosecutor Michael Stern suggested that TrumpWorld proclaim the complaint because the FBI may have found damaging evidence at his home.

“I have written hundreds of search warrants. Lawyers and people whose homes are searched are usually not present during the search,” he wrote. “The fact that Trump is now talking about ‘hidden’ evidence means he knows there’s something damning they’ve found.”

Read more

on the FBI raid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/08/10/pushes-conspiracy-theory-about-fbi-agents-planting-evidence-in-truth-social-meltdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos