Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after the swearing-in ceremony





JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time in his political career on Wednesday, breaking his previous alliance with the BJP and joining rival-turned-ally RJD, which is led by supremo Lalou Prasad Yadav. After being sworn in once again as CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar displayed a front of confidence and strength before the BJP and said that even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he might not win in 2024. Shortly after getting his job back in the bureau, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacted with reporters. He criticized the BJP for claiming that the state governor, Phagu Chauhan, would not be able to fulfill his full term, saying the saffron party “will be back to where it was”. after the 2015 elections. Speaking to the reports, Nitish Kumar said, “Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like everyone (the opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a candidate for such a post (post of Prime Minister)” Along with RJD leader Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav was also sworn in as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister for the second time after seven years. Previously, Yadav was the deputy state CM under Kumar himself. After breaking the alliance with the BJP, Nitish Kumar announced that he would form a Mahagathbandhan with seven opposition parties and one independent party, including former rival RJD. After the split between the BJP and JD(U), the saffron party accused Nitish Kumar’s party of “betraying the mandate of the people” by forming a new government mid-term. Some rulers also called him “Paltu Ram”, a term coined for Kumar by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, the new RJD-JD(U) government cabinet is expected to be announced today, with RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also likely to be given a post. READ | Shrikant Tyagi case: As his wife admits her husband’s mistake, he calls it a ‘conspiracy’ for his ‘political murder’

