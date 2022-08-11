Erdogan welcomes strategic partnership between Turkey and Slovenia

first news

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said friendly relations and cooperation between Ankara and Ljubljana “contribute greatly” to peace and stability in the region.

Erdogan and Pahor spoke behind closed doors at the presidential palace in Ankara. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the strategic partnership between Turkey and Slovenia established in 2011.

Our solidarity, which has developed on the basis of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership, is stronger in all areas, including Turkey’s accession process to the European Union, has said Erdogan at a press conference with Slovenian Borut Pahor. I believe we will get stronger,” he said. in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday.

President Erdoan welcomed Pahor to the presidential palace in an official ceremony.

In a closed-door meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral relations, Turkey’s EU accession process, regional and international issues.

“The friendship and cooperation between Turkey and Slovenia will greatly contribute to peace and stability in the region,” Erdogan said.

defense cooperation

The Slovenian president was the first EU head of state to visit Ankara to show solidarity after the defeat of the 2016 coup in Turkey.

He added that Ankara and Ljubljana could strengthen cooperation in the field of economy and trade.

As NATO allies, Turkey and Slovenia have taken common measures, especially in the field of defence.

Pahor said the majority of Slovenians have a “positive” assessment of cooperation with Turkey.

