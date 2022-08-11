FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home ‘make Third World dictator blush’ | American News





The anger of Donald Trump supporters over the FBI raid on the former president’s home shows no signs of abating, with his spokesman saying it would “make a Third World dictator blush”.

Taylor Budowich, who is communications director for the Save America and Donald J Trump campaign, said Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Largo’s home was “brazen” and “not just unprecedented, it was completely useless”.

He said that Mr Trump and his representatives had made “careful efforts to communicate and cooperate with the appropriate agencies”, adding: “These disgusting actions by the Joe Biden administration would make a Third World dictator blush”.

His comments come as another Trump aide, Scott Perry, said his mobile phone was seized by FBI agents with a search warrant on Tuesday.

The full circumstances of the seizure were unclear, but the Republican said three officers visited him while he was traveling with his family and “seized my cell phone.”

Read more:Analysis: How the FBI raid may have helped Donald Trump as he eyes a second run for the White House

Former top Justice Department officials testified at the inquiry into the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that Mr. Perry had “a significant role” in Mr. Trump’s efforts to try to install Jeffrey Clark – a senior justice official who was pushing Mr Trump’s baseless arguments. election fraud allegations – as acting attorney general.

So far, the US Department of Justice has remained silent about the FBI’s search of Mr. Trump’s home, which Kristy Parker, a former federal prosecutor, said meant they were conducting an “on-book process.” “.

She said: “It is their job to conduct investigations in accordance with the law and not to infringe on the rights of the people they are investigating while they do so.

“What we’re seeing is a process within the rules, and it’s a good sign that we have an independent Justice Department.”

Image: A protester calling for Donald Trump’s arrest holds a sign outside Trump Tower in New York

The search of Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is part of an investigation into whether he took classified White House files to his residence in Florida.

The Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland said nothing about the search, not even confirming that federal agents were on Mr. Trump’s property.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

1:59 Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday

Former prosecutor Randall Eliason said conducting such a search was “such a huge and unprecedented thing…that I’m confident they wouldn’t do it unless they felt they had a reason. quite compelling.

“They’re not going to do it for a nickel-and-dime case involving a state dinner guest list that was improperly removed from the White House,” he added.

Why are they investigating Mr. Trump?

After Donald Trump’s presidency ended in January last year, officials discovered he had taken 15 boxes from the White House to his home in Florida.

An investigation has been launched by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the independent US government agency responsible for preserving government and historical records.

After demanding that he return the boxes, NARA discovered in January this year that they contained government documents, including those “marked as classified national security information”, as well as gifts, letters and gifts. memories.

NARA then referred the case to the US Department of Justice to determine whether Mr. Trump’s unauthorized handling of the documents violated federal law.

Some documents in the boxes are subject to the law on presidential archives.

Image: US President Richard Nixon made history for the Watergate scandal

Passed by Congress in the wake of the 1972 Watergate scandal, it states that presidential documents are not the property of the then president and must be turned over to NARA when they leave office for public release for 12 years later.

The Watergate scandal was a major political scandal in the United States involving the administration of Richard Nixon following a break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters and a subsequent investigation that revealed multiple abuses of power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/fbi-search-of-donald-trumps-home-would-make-third-world-dictator-blush-12669590 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos