Will it be Narendra Modi vs Nitish Kumar?

Nitish Kumars’ decision to abandon the BJP in Bihar could shape national politics. The veteran politician has harbored ambitions to become prime minister for years. Chances are he could emerge in the face of opposition to take on Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could become the opposition candidate for prime minister to take on Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election.

Will the many U-turns taken by Nitish Kumar finally lead him to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg? Politician Janata Dal (United) has had his eyes on New Delhi for a while now. His attempts to make that leap into national politics have failed in the past. But his decision to abandon the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar and form the Grand Alliance 2.0 gave new wings to his dream.

Should the BJP be worried?

Nitish Kumar was sworn in today as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time, with Rajashtriya Janata Dals (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav as deputy. The Mahagathbandha comprises the JD(U), RJD, Congress and four smaller regional parties.

However, the break could prove costly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and they know it. No wonder the Union Home Secretary and party strategist reached out to Kumar to save the alliance.

We have always tried to save the alliance, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad. Admitting that Shah reached out to the leader of the JD(U), Nitish jis’ ambitions had become so huge that he no longer trusted the alliance.

The BJP has reason to be concerned. JD(U)’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fueled the narrative that the saffron party cannot keep its allies close. The Nitish Kumars party became the third major ally after the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal to forge ties with the BJP after 2019.

The break slightly loosens the grip of the ruling parties on the Hindi heartland ahead of the 2024 general election. the other hand, can confuse its social engineering, plus Hindutva, plus nationalism, calculations. In the matrix of Bihar, it is social combinations that matter more than any other factor, writes journalist Santosh Singh in The Indian Express.

A boost for the opposition

When the Grand Alliance was forged in 2015, Kumar hoped he would be elevated to the rank of organizer of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and thus emerge as a candidate for Prime Minister in 2019. At the time, he had met Rahul Gandhi, but that didn’t happen. lead to anything. Eventually, the JD(U) boss left the partnership citing corruption allegations against the Yadavs and joined the BJP.

However, a lot has changed in the past few years. Kumars’ decision to quit the ruling NDA and switch to the opposition side is likely to give anti-BJP parties a boost. The Chief Minister of Bihar has an image of Mr Clean and his development board still has takers. He is a former socialist leader who has more credibility than many opposition leaders.

Changing dynamics with Congress

On Tuesday, Kumar called Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and thanked them for the Congress parties’ support for the new alliance. However, the Grand Old Party is well aware that it is in the background. He has only seen a decline in his political fortunes in the past two years.

Few opposition members are comfortable with the rather powerless Congress leading the group. Rahul is no longer the obvious choice as the face of anti-BJP parties.

Additionally, there is a growing buzz in political circles that the Gandhis could be stepping back. Rahul is not too eager to take over the role of party chairman. If the party decides to go with a non-Congressman face to lead the UPA, it will change the political dynamic ahead of the big elections in 2024.

Nitish as the face of the Prime Minister?

If not a congressional leader, then who? The opposition has few options, one being Nationalist Congress party leader Sharad Pawar. However, the recent coup in Maharashtra has diminished his power and his age is something that might not work in his favor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao are keen to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, they have no appeal to the heart of Hindi.

Kumar could then be the right man to step in and lead the opposition in 2022. If the CM of Bihar moves into national politics, he could make an impact in the heartland of Hindi where the opposition has no face .

Taking to Twitter, JD(U) chief Upendra Kushwaha may have dropped a hint about Nitish Kumars’ grand plan. Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji for the responsibility of leading the new coalition in the new form. Nitish Ji, go ahead. The country awaits you, he writes in Hindi.

If you assess the personalities of the country, Nitish Kumar is eligible to become prime minister. We are not claiming anything today, but he has all the qualities of a prime minister, he told the media.

The cons of Nitish Kumar

It is too early to say how the situation will evolve in the next two years. However, some Congress leaders say that to stop another wave of saffron in 2024, the opposition will need a leader who will also appeal to southern states and Maharashtra.

Kumar will have no recourse in the south and Maharashtra. So I’m not enthusiastic about this theory, said congressional leader The Indian Express.

Leftist Congress and Trinamool leaders hailed Bihar’s development but declined to comment on Kumars’ chances of becoming prime minister.

There are a few regional satraps. Kumar is also among them. He is definitely a contender. But in the end, it will be a unanimous decision on who will be the challenger for BJP, NCP leader Majeed Memon told PTI.

The opposition is in no hurry to make a choice. But the calculated Nitish Kumar is likely to have revived the Mahagathbandhan, not so much for Bihar as for Bharat.

