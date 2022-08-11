Pakistan arrests TV official for airing anti-army comment





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistani police on Wednesday arrested a news director for a popular television station in the southern port city of Karachi, accused of broadcasting anti-army comments by a politician loyal opposition to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Private ARY television has confirmed that Ammad Yousaf, who is also a senior station executive, was arrested during an early morning raid on his home.

Security officials told The Associated Press that…

READ MORE

ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistani police on Wednesday arrested a news director for a popular television station in the southern port city of Karachi, accused of broadcasting anti-army comments by a politician loyal opposition to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Private ARY television has confirmed that Ammad Yousaf, who is also a senior station executive, was arrested during an early morning raid on his home.

Security officials told The Associated Press there would also be raids on several other ARY employees who, along with Yousaf, were participating in the broadcast of an interview on Monday with Shahbaz Gill, the party’s chief of staff. of opposition Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing police actions.

On the show, Gill urged troops and officers, right down to brigadier generals, to refuse to obey illegal orders” from the military.

It is unclear what prompted the comment, which stunned the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan. The former cricketer-turned-Islamist politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

Gill was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday, accused of trying to incite soldiers to revolt against senior military leaders. His remarks on FYR were seen as an attempt to sow division in the country’s mighty military.

Khan came to power in 2018 vowing to break Pakistan’s pattern of family rule, but his opponents said he was elected with the help of the mighty military, which ruled the country for half of his term. 75 years of history.

If found guilty, Gill faces a possible death sentence. ARY has been taken off the air by order of the country’s media regulator and police have launched an investigation into whether the station’s management was part of a plot to incite troops to mutiny.

Khan denounced Gil’s arrest as disgraceful and called it a kidnapping, not an arrest. However, in a televised speech on Wednesday, he appeared to distance himself from the matter and claimed his successor Sharif’s government was conspiring to pit his party against the military.

The government denied the allegation. After his ouster, Khan claimed that the country’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was part of an alleged US plot to overthrow him. Washington, Sharif and the military have all denied the allegation.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb insisted at a press conference on Wednesday that Gill had made a riotous statement “against the military on the instructions of Khan”. She did not specify.

According to security officials who spoke to the AP, police are also investigating ARY CEO Salman Iqbal for possible incitement against the military. Iqbal was not arrested but some station employees went into hiding, fearing arrest.

Meanwhile, a court in Islamabad ruled on Wednesday to allow police to keep Gill in custody for two more days as they investigate the motive for his on-air remarks.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/government-news/2022/08/pakistan-arrests-tv-executive-over-airing-anti-army-comment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos