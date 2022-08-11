Jokowi is sad that’s why Indonesians are diligent to seek treatment at Malaysian hospital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Jokowi has expressed his sadness when many Indonesians who seek treatment go abroad. He thought the treatment should be done in his own country. However, the president of the Association of Private Hospitals of Indonesia (ARSSI), Ichsan Hanafi, believes that the Indonesian health system needs to be improved to continue attracting public visits. “They can be cheaper, we have a lot to improve. Indeed, there can be a system of doctors full time, stay from morning to evening, we can get 3 places from time aspect. Then the tax aspect for medical equipment, medical equipment there can be zero cheaper. It’s quite expensive here, the medicines are like that too, this factor affects the tariff structure of the hospitals that are here,” he said. CNBC Indonesia, Wednesday (8/10/22). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Indonesian patients should not need to go abroad if services and prices in the country are cheap. In addition, bureaucracy is also a consideration so that it can be immediately dealt with. Ichsan felt that private hospitals in the regions could play a bigger role. “In Medan, Riau, West Kalimantan, private hospitals can receive more intensive care, so it is not easy for local people to go to Malaysia. Because we admit that going to Jakarta and Malaysia, from flight-wise, it’s cheaper because it’s a lot closer there, so a certain factor,” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he was sad that many Indonesian citizens had gone abroad. Not because of the holidays, but many Indonesian citizens who prefer to seek treatment abroad rather than in their country. Jokowi’s sadness is not without reason. Not because the various hospitals and health facilities owned by Indonesia are insufficient, but also because the foreign currency used to pay for treatment is so large. “How much is our capital outflow, the money that goes to fund hospitals? More than 110 trillion rupees every year,” Jokowi said at the inauguration of RSUD towers A and B dr. Soedarso in Pontianak City, West Kalimantan, as cited Wednesday (8/10/2022). Malaysia, along with Singapore and Thailand, have so far been the hub of health centers in the region. These countries benefited greatly from foreign currency for health services, especially qualified hospitals, whose largest market was Indonesian citizens. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi is secretly developing future technology, what is it? (Hi Hi)



