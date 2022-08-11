How Trump Changed Facebook – Vox





At one time, Facebook’s relationship with politicians was relatively uncontroversial.

But after the 2016 US elections, everything changed.

Early in the campaign, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump tested the limits of Facebook’s rules against hate speech, as the company became a vehicle for political exploitation by foreign actors.

Facebook’s first test: Facing a 2015 Facebook post from Trump calling for a total and complete stop of Muslims entering the United States. While some within the company saw a strong argument that Trump’s comments violated Facebook’s rules against religious hate speech, the company decided to stand by the post. Until then, most Facebook employees had never considered the possibility that their platform could be used to fuel such a division by a political candidate for the top job.

What do you do when the leading presidential candidate publishes an attack on [one of the] the greatest religion[s] in the world? former Facebook employee and Democratic lobbyist Crystal Patterson told us.

And it wasn’t just domestic politicians Facebook had to worry about, but foreign adversaries as well. Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s early post-election comments dismissing the rather wild idea that fake news on the platform could have influenced the election, it quickly became clear that propaganda from Russian Facebook accounts had reached millions of American voters, provoking an unprecedented backlash and forcing the company to reckon with its guilt of influencing global politics.

Over time, Zuckerberg would recognize Facebook’s role as what he called the Fifth Estate, an entity as powerful as government and the media to shape the public agenda while trying to downplay the role of the corporation in dictating. acceptable terms of political discourse.

To offload the burden of political accountability going forward, Facebook formed the Oversight Council in 2018, a Supreme Court-like body it set up to weigh in on controversial content decisions, including the way to deal with Trumps account. But the board is new and was still learning what power it had over Facebook. What is Facebook’s responsibility for dictating the terms of its own platform? And can the council go far enough to change the underlying engine of social media platforms: its recommendation algorithms?

We explore these questions about Facebook’s role in moderating political discourse in our fourth episode of Land of the Giants, Vox Media Podcast Networks’ award-winning narrative podcast series about the most influential tech companies of our time. This season, Recode and The Verge have teamed up over seven episodes to tell the story of Facebook’s journey to becoming Meta, featuring interviews with current and former executives.

Listen to the fourth episode of Land of the Giants: The Facebook/Meta Disruption, and watch the first two episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

