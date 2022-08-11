Prime Minister Narendra Modi to head UN global truce committee? Know the other proposed names





With tensions between several nations escalating in recent times, including Russia and Ukraine and Taiwan and China, many world leaders feel it is imperative to have a committee that can help warring nations come to a truce. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission, made up of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote a global truce for a five-year period, according to reports. of the ANI. . As quoted by MSN, Obrador said, “I will put the proposal in writing, I will present it to the UN. I said it and I hope the media will help us spread it. Because they don’t talk when it doesn’t suit them. During the press conference, the Mexican President not only proposed the name of Narendra Modi for the UN World Truce Committee, but also several notable world leaders such as Pope Francis and the UN Secretary General. , Antonio Guterres. The commission’s goal would be to come up with a proposal to stop wars around the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years, according to media reports. While talking about his proposal for the committee, President Obrador said, “The three meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere, and come to an agreement to ask for a truce of at least five years, so that governments around the world dedicated to supporting their peoples, especially those who suffer most from war and its effects; that we have five years without tension, without violence and with peace. Furthermore, he insisted that all governments of the world join in supporting the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism in which proposals and initiatives are presented. (With ANI inputs) READ | Zelensky to wage war in Russia? Ukrainian president makes bold statement after Crimea explosions

