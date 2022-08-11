Donald Trump and his allies are exploiting the uncertainty surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid





Donald Trump’s allies spent the better part of two days demanding that the Justice Department explain the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday. But the silence of the DOJ is, at this point, perhaps the best thing the former president has going for him: in the absence of an official account, the MAGA world has been able to fill in the blanks with guesswork. the worst they can find. . Baseless accusations of political targeting, haphazard references to the Gestapo and even suggestions of planted evidence is what has taken over the right, from its distant fringes to its inception in 2022.

This victim narrative is typically dishonest for Trump: If the former president had truly been the victim of political assault by Joe Biden, the DOJ, and hard-left Democrats, as he described the raid in a statement, he would almost certainly be in the unique position of being able to prove it by releasing the search warrant or explaining what the investigators may have picked up. The fact that he did not may speak to the damning nature of the evidence the DOJ had against him when they uncovered the explosive move.

For the department to pursue a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, he tells me that the amount and quality of evidence they recited in a search warrant and affidavit that an FBI agent swore was probably so pulverizing in their force that they eviscerate any idea that the search warrant and this investigation is politically motivated, as David Laufman, the former head of the DOJ’s counterintelligence division who led the agencies’ investigations into the manipulation of classified documents by Hillary Clinton and David Petraeus, Politico told.

Much of the investigation remains shrouded in uncertainty for the general public. It has been reported to center on a dispute between Trump and the National Archives, which in February asked the DOJ to investigate former presidents’ handling of classified documents after returning 15 boxes of documents to the agency. . The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that officials had apparently come to suspect Trump and that people close to him may still be keeping some government documents. But the nature of those documents, including the 12 boxes that a Trump attorney said the FBI confiscated during this week’s search, and other aspects of the investigation are unclear.

That means it’s hard for anyone outside to say for sure whether Trump will end up being charged with a crime or what that offense might be. As NYU media critic Jay Rosen has noted, Trump-supporting conservatives have filled this “information void” with knee-jerk assertions. Former Vice President Mike Pence, in a statement Tuesday, said the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago “undermines public confidence in our justice system. But those are really the conspiratorial claims of Trump supporters.” like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rand Paul, with their outlandish allegations that the FBI may have filed evidence against Trump that is meant to undermine the process.

This may not help Trump with his legal troubles; One of the things Monday’s research made clear is that Merrick Garland won’t let the threat of political backlash stop him from doing what he sees fit. But the persecution fantasy Trump has sown has already taken root on the right, and it’s hard to see how that narrative will change once it’s fully blossomed: however strong the evidence needed to convince a court to sign the search warrant, and whatever evidence officers may have obtained when they executed it, none can convince Trump’s base that he is anything but an innocent hero. That’s it, Monica Crowley, a former Trump Treasury official, tweeted after the raid. This is the hill to die.

