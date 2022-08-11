Can Donald Trump run for president if he is accused and convicted of suppressing official documents?





The FBI’s search for former President Donald Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago raises questions about whether a law prohibiting the removal of official records could prevent Trump from running for president in 2024.

Trump said in a statement Aug. 8 that Mar-a-Lago was currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

They even broke into my safe! said Trump.

Without access to the search warrant or other investigative documents, we don’t know much about the search. FBI and Justice Department spokespersons told PolitiFact they had no comment.

Several news reports linked the investigation to official documents brought from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. The National Archives confirmed in February that it contacted Trump officials in 2021, resulting in the transfer of 15 boxes in January, including classified national security documents. The National Archives alerted the Ministry of Justice.

In an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity, the son of former President Eric Trump said the purpose of the raid, from what they said, was that the National Archives wanted to corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had documents in his possession, adding and my father worked with them for months.

Federal law states that it is a crime to willfully and intentionally suppress official documents and that such a crime would disqualify the defendant from holding office in the United States. But some legal scholars say the law cannot be used to bar Trump from running for president in 2024. The Constitution’s list of criteria to run for president only mentions age, citizenship and residency, there is no mention of criminal charges or convictions.

Whether Trump will ultimately be charged by prosecutors is a matter of speculation. Trump is the subject of multiple investigations, including for his efforts to stay in power despite his defeat in 2020, and his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The Constitution does not prevent criminals from running for president

Social media users noted that the FBI executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the same day President Richard Nixon announced his resignation in 1974. Nixon inspired the Presidential Records Act of 1978 , which requires the president’s records to be kept at the National Archives for safekeeping.

The law reversed the long tradition of private property that dated back to the early Republic by declaring that after January 20, 1981, the records of all presidents would be the property of the American people, Bruce Montgomery, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, previously told PolitiFact.

Federal law 18 US Code 2071 had long prohibited the removal, concealment or destruction of presidential records. It states that the willful and unlawful deletion of these records can result in a sentence of up to three years in prison and that the defendant must lose their position and be disqualified from holding office in the United States.

Marc Elias, an attorney who litigates election law cases on behalf of Democrats, pointed to this line on disqualification and tweeted: Media misses the very, very big reason why today’s raid is a potential blockbuster in American politics.

But in a later tweet, Elias wrote that there would undoubtedly be a constitutional challenge to applying this law to a president. One can speculate how this would turn out, but it is unprecedented and would be entirely contentious.

Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he saw no conviction for violating 18 U.S. Code 2071 barring Trump from running for office.

This law cannot override the Constitution, which defines the exclusive qualifications for the president, Hasen wrote on his election law blog. So it’s not a way to make Trump legally ineligible to run for office.

The US Constitution upholds the principle that voters decide who will represent them. The Constitution states that only natural-born citizens or U.S. citizens who are at least 35 years old and have resided in the United States for 14 years can run for president.

Previous Supreme Court rulings say a state cannot bar indicted or convicted felons from running in federal elections, and Congress cannot add qualifications to the office of president, said Derek Muller, a professor of law at the University of Iowa.

Someone could use the Records Act to try to challenge Trump’s potential candidacy, and the courts would then rule on the constitutionality of his candidacy, said Georgetown law professor Victoria Nourse.

Convicted felons ran for president and lost. Lyndon LaRouche was convicted in 1988 of tax and mail evasion conspiracy and ran for president several times between 1976 and 2004. Eugene Debs, convicted of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech anti-war, was in federal prison when he ran for president as a socialist in 1920. Debs supporters handed out campaign buttons for Prisoner 9653.

While it is legally possible to run for office behind bars, it would pose political challenges in terms of limiting a candidate’s ability to raise funds or hold rallies.

Proving a case under the Archives Act involves specific criteria

The Department of Justice sets out several criteria for proving a case under the Archives Act, including that the defendant must act intentionally knowing that they are violating the law. An earlier case suggests that the defendant must know that the documents are public records.

These elements may not be so difficult to prove since presidents are made aware of the importance of presidential archives and their preservation, not to mention their security implications, Nourse said.

Douglas Cox, a law professor at the City University of New York, said prosecutors wouldn’t necessarily have to show that Trump physically deleted the records. If Trump’s aides deleted records with him or at his direction, Trump could be liable for breaking the law.

But of course, searches of his personal office and safe could very well provide specific evidence of Donald Trump’s intent and personal involvement in the subsequent takedown and/or cover-up, Cox said.

There are other ways Trump could be disqualified from running, Hasen wrote.

Congress could act to block Trump from running again under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that officials cannot serve in any future federal, state, or military office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. The Senate did not follow this path. He could have barred Trump from running again during impeachment proceedings and did not. It’s unclear how the committee investigating Trump’s actions around the Jan. 6 attack might approach the prospect of Trump’s candidacy.

The timing of any potential charges against Trump is unclear, but federal prosecutors sometimes avoid pursuing charges near an election to avoid accusations that their actions were intended to help or harm a candidate or party. left. That’s why it came as a surprise that FBI Director James Comey, during the final days of the 2016 campaign, briefed lawmakers on new emails potentially relevant to the investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

But prosecutions close to Election Day are not unheard of: Authorities announced the indictment of Caspar Weinberger, the former Secretary of Defense under President Ronald Reagan, for misleading Congress in June 1992 , but a judge dismissed the indictment. Independent Counsel again filed an indictment for further charges on October 30, just four days before the 1992 election, when Reagan Vice President George H.W. Bush was running for a second term in office. the White House.

Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in a May memo on election year sensitivities that no investigation or prosecution should take place with the intent of affecting an election. The memo does not specifically prohibit the filing of charges, but says prosecutors should consult public integrity guidelines.

