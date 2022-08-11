Boris Johnson defends leaving cost of living crisis to new UK PM





Addressing a reception in Downing Street on August 9, Boris Johnson said he was ‘absolutely certain’ his successor would do more to help people with rising fuel bills.



Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended leaving his successor, either former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, to deal with soaring inflation and the cost of living crisis , saying he is confident the government will have the fiscal firepower and the leeway to look after the people. Addressing a reception in Downing Street on Tuesday evening (August 9), Mr Johnson said he was ‘absolutely certain’ his successor would do more to help people with rising fuel bills. It came as Downing Street ruled out any further government spending during Mr Johnson’s remaining time in office, despite pressure from opposition parties. “Whoever he or she is, I’m absolutely sure they will want to make further announcements in September, October on what we are going to do further in the next period, in December, January, Mr. Johnson said, in reference to Conservative Party leadership finalists Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. “I just want you to know that I’m absolutely confident that we’ll have the fiscal firepower and the breathing room to take care of people like we’ve done all along,” he said. While Ms Truss promised immediate tax cuts, her rival Mr Sunak promised targeted support to provide more money to vulnerable households if elected early next month. But the opposition Labor Party has accused the Tory government of leaving a ‘policy vacuum’ and called on Mr Johnson and the prime minister’s candidates not to wait but to act now. “There are a lot of things we need to do, but at the moment what we have are rows within the Conservative Party, a race to the bottom among the candidates, an untraceable absentee Prime Minister, David Lammy, Labors Shadow Foreign Secretary, told the BBC. “We have this political vacuum as people worry and worry and struggle to deal with this crisis. It needs a quick response from the government and it needs a response now, why are we waiting? We had a debate on the possibility of having the prime minister in office. He is in office. He can act,” he said. Meanwhile, in an interview with the TVI chain, Mr Sunak said he could not yet put a figure on the level of support because ‘we don’t know exactly how much energy bills will go up’, but agreed it would be ‘hundreds of pounds more “. He said the additional aid can be financed while keeping additional public borrowing to an “absolute minimum” by achieving “efficiency savings” in government. Rishi Sunak vs. Liz Truss: Key Policy Differences “There is no doubt in my mind that more support will be needed. As soon as we know how much the bills are going to rise, I will act,” said the Indian-born former finance minister. Ms Truss has instead focused on her pledge to cut taxes, which she says will help households by putting more money in their pockets and boosting economic growth. “What I don’t believe in is taxing people at the highest level in 70 years and then giving them their own money back. My fundamental principle is that people keep more of their own money,” he said. she told reporters. It comes as the Bank of England has predicted that inflation, or the rate at which prices are rising, will hit 13% and could push the UK into recession later this year. The issue has become the focal point of the battle for 10 Downing Street, with around 1,80,000 Tory members voting this month by post and online to choose between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss as the party’s new leader and Prime Minister. to know by September 5th.

