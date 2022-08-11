Trump invokes the Fifth Amendment nearly 450 times in NY AG’s civil investigation into his business practices





Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday during a deposition before attorneys for the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of his business practices investigation. of the Trump Organization.

The deposition lasted four hours and the only question the former president answered was about his name, Trump attorney Ron Fischetti told NBC News.

A source with knowledge of the deposition said Trump took the fifth more than 440 times.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why do you accept the Fifth Amendment?'” Trump said in a statement. “Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your business and everyone in your orbit became the targets of an unfounded and politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake media, you have no choice. Accordingly, on the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I have declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution. .

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office later confirmed that Trump had invoked the Fifth Amendment, but did not specify how many times.

Although we do not comment on specific details, we can confirm that today our office conducted a deposition of former President Donald Trump,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Attorney General Letitia James participated in the deposition in which Mr. Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.”

Fischetti, who attended the deposition with fellow Trump attorney Alina Habba, said Kevin Wallace of the New York attorney general’s office conducted all of the interrogations and that James was there for about two hours.

James’ office is considering civil action against Trump and his company and said in court papers it uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Trump’s financial statements to banks, insurers and government. ‘IRS.

The financial statements were inflated by hundreds of millions of dollars and signed by the former president, James alleged.

Trump was asked Wednesday about appraisals of various items and golf clubs, signing documents, mortgages, loans and the size of his apartment, Fischetti said, noting that he took fifth on all of those issues.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the investigation and claimed the investigation of James, a Democrat, was politically motivated.

According to Fischetti, the former president also read a statement on Wednesday in which he called the investigation the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country and accused James of openly campaigning on a policy of destroying me.

Much of Fischetti’s story has already been reported by The New York Times.

In an earlier statement on his social media platform, Trump said he was in New York and would see the Attorney General “for the prosecution of the greatest witch hunt in United States history. My big business and I are under attack from all sides.. Banana Republic!”

Trump later described the deposition as a very professional meeting.

Trump’s two oldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, recently testified in the civil inquest. NBC News reported that Trump Jr. was interviewed a few weeks ago and Ivanka spoke to investigators last week. None of them invoked Fifth Amendment protection. The sources did not confirm whether their testimony took place in person or virtually.

Earlier this week, Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm that appraised several Trump Organization properties, turned over nearly 36,000 documents to the attorney general.

Attorney General James will pursue the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Our investigation is continuing, her office spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Trump’s appearance at the attorney general’s office comes following the FBI’s search of Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, with a source familiar with the matter telling NBC News the search was related to information classified items that Trump reportedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.

