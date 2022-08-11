Eastern Mediterranean milder scenario | eKathimerini.com

The most restricted scenario of those planned by Athens regarding the exploratory activity of the drilling ship Abdulhamid Han was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the port of Mersin.

Erdogan announced the deployment of the floating drilling rig in an area 29 nautical miles from Gazipasa, basically on the edge of the Gulf of Antalya on the Turkish continental shelf.

According to the Navtex notified almost immediately, the Abdulhamid Han, a state-of-the-art vessel operated by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), will be moving in this area until October 7.

The area chosen was perceived as signifying, despite the spectacle given Tuesday in Mersin and the rhetorical excesses, a desire for appeasement in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to some estimates, at the end of September there will be a relatively clear picture of the situation in the target area, where Abdulhamid Khan will drill exploratory wells. The next step will be for TPAO to decide whether to extend the operation or pursue others.

It is believed in Athens that Erdogan’s position was influenced by the intensive behind-the-scenes diplomatic initiatives in the previous period as well as Erdogan’s internal calculations. The messages reaching Athens from Washington and Berlin contributed to a strategic balancing direction on the part of Erdogan. At least from Washington, the pressure on Ankara throughout the preceding period has been intense and in the direction of the need to maintain NATO unity at a time when the Alliance’s credibility is being put at risk. put to the test, in the middle of the war in Ukraine.

However, there is no sense of complacency in Athens given the long-term characteristics of Turkey’s foreign policy. As Erdogan himself noted on Tuesday, after October Abdulhamid Han will continue to drill elsewhere.