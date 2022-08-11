Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s 5-step playbook is a disaster for BJP allies





During his career, from a Gujarat BJP official to Indian Prime Minister, Modi has had varying levels of engagement with non-Congress or regional parties. As the BJP’s official for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in the mid-1990s, Modi played a key role in forming the BJP’s alliance with the INLD. While based in Chandigarh under this responsibility, he also maintained a relationship with SAD Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. During his last years as a Gujarat CM, Modi attempted to cultivate good relations with several regional leaders by portraying himself as a champion of federalism against the UPA government in the Centre. This then included Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, Nagaland CM Neiphu Rio, Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. However, Nitish Kumar never really warmed to him despite being an ally of the BJP. More than his stint as a BJP national office holder or Gujarat CM, Modi’s approach to regional and non-Congress parties is shaped by his previous experiences as a BJP organizational official in Gujarat.

Unlike some of his party colleagues who viewed Chimanbhai as a lesser evil compared to the Congress, Modi was a firm believer that the BJP could only come to power in Gujarat if the Janata Dal was destroyed. This is what ultimately happened in the state. Unlike an Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was quick to accommodate various parties and make ideological compromises on issues like Article 370 in the name of political power, Modi and Shah are much firmer in establishing political and ideological hegemony of the BJP.

Undoubtedly, this approach gave the BJP unprecedented political power and gave it influence similar to that enjoyed by Congress at its height. However, this leaves the BJP without much of a buffer and overly dependent on Modi and Shah’s ability to shore up Hindu votes across caste hierarchies and regional distinctions. Such consolidation is not easy to sustain and can be sustained largely by focusing on a threat to community or national security. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the absence of strong allies could add to the uncertainty for the BJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/news/politics/narendra-modi-amit-shah-bjp-nitish-kumar-janata-dal-united-nda-allies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos