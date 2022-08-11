What does Trump think of the Fifth Amendment? It depends who takes it.





Former President Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment during questioning by the New York Attorney General’s office as part of a civil investigation into his business practices. The amendment protects against self-incrimination.

His decision not to answer questions contrasted with statements he had made in the past about people who had attended the Fifth; he once said the option was for people who were part of the crowd.

It’s time to take a look at Trump’s statements on the Fifth Amendment on our Flip-O-Meter. The rating does not make a value judgment on a politician who changes his position on an issue. Our goal on the Flip-O-Meter is to document whether the person’s position has changed.

Trump has expressed a mix of opinions on the Fifth Amendment based on his position on the person at the center of the relevant court case. In 2016, he repeatedly criticized Hillary Clinton’s aides for taking the Fifth Amendment over issues regarding his emails. But in August, when Trump found himself at the center of multiple investigations, he favored taking the Fifth.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an investigation into whether “Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the value of Trump’s assets to secure favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while deflating the value of other assets to reduce property taxes”.

Trump came out in favor of the Fifth Amendment before 2016

During his divorce from Ivana in 1990, Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment, Wayne Barrett wrote in his 1992 book, “Trump: The Greatest Show on Earth.”

“Donald preaches in every speech, including the one announcing his candidacy for president, his commitment to the Second Amendment. But it was the Fifth Amendment that was his favorite when it was tabled during the divorce from Ivana, invoked 97 times to be exact, mostly in response to questions about other women,” Barrett wrote.

In a 1998 MSNBC “Hardball with Chris Matthews” interview, Trump suggested that President Bill Clinton should have accepted the Fifth Amendment in a deposition regarding Paula Jones, a woman who accused Clinton of sexual harassment. The Jones investigation led independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr to the Clinton case with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Trump said: “And I’m not even sure he shouldn’t have gone and taken the Fifth Amendment and said, Look, I don’t get along with this man, Starr. He’s after me. That’s a Republican, that’s it, that’s it, and you know, I just took the Fifth Amendment It’s a terrible thing for a President to take the Fifth Amendment, but he probably should have.

In 2014, when actor Bill Cosby was facing sexual assault allegations, Trump tweeted his advice: “If you’re innocent, don’t stay silent. You look guilty as hell!”

In 2016, Trump criticized Hillary Clinton’s aides for taking fifth

At multiple rallies and political events in 2016, Trump criticized Clinton aides for passing the Fifth Amendment.

At a rally in Iowa, Trump said, “His aides accepting the Fifth Amendment, what do you think?” He added, “You see the mob taking the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

In Nevada, Trump said, “His employees took the Fifth Amendment and got immunity deals. It’s worse than Watergate.”

In Colorado, Trump said, “His aides took the Fifth. So many people took the Fifth Amendment that there was nobody left!”

During a presidential debate, Trump said, “When your staff takes the Fifth Amendment, takes the fifth so you don’t get sued, when the man who set up the illegal server takes the fifth, I think that’s is shameful. And believe me, this country thinks it’s really shameful too.”

Trump explained why he took fifth in New York case

In an August 10 statement after his deposition, Trump explained why he adopted the Fifth Amendment:

“I once asked, if you’re innocent, why do you accept the Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit became the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake media, you have no choice. If there was a question in my mind, the raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days prior to this deposition, erased all uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical boundaries of decency.

“Accordingly, on the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I have declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States.”

Multiple investigations into Trump have seen action this week. He faces criminal investigations from the Justice Department and Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia. Earlier this week, the FBI executed a search warrant at its Mar-a-Lago estate. It is unclear if or when Trump would face criminal charges.

Responses to civil inquiries can be used in a criminal case, said Kendall Coffey, a former U.S. attorney in Miami now in private practice. “Individuals have the right to assert the Fifth to avoid making comments that could be incriminating. This may be a civil investigation, but that does not limit the potential use of his testimony in a criminal investigation. “

Trump’s explanation for taking the Fifth Amendment because it’s being targeted by prosecutors is a reason many people give for asserting Fifth Amendment privilege, said Ohio State University law professor Ric Simmons. .

“They claim that even if they have nothing to hide, a prosecutor will be able to use the testimony against them unfairly to charge or convict them of something they didn’t do. It’s almost always a baseless assertion; there are very few cases in this country of a prosecutor targeting an individual or acting in bad faith to use an individual’s testimony against him. Trump’s case is no different.

Our decision

Trump has a complicated relationship with the Fifth Amendment and his stance comes down to how he feels about who takes it.

A biography of Trump said he took the Fifth Amendment in his 1990 divorce case. He also expressed that Bill Clinton should have taken the Fifth. In 2014, however, he had the opposite advice for Bill Cosby, telling him that silence would make him look guilty.

In 2016, Trump criticized Hillary Clinton’s aides for passing the Fifth Amendment. But when Trump sat down for a deposition with attorneys for the New York Attorney General, he took fifth because he said he was the target of a ‘baseless, politically motivated witch hunt. “. Trump is at the center of multiple investigations that span years and we don’t yet know if he will be charged with any crimes.

Trump changed his view on the Fifth Amendment depending on the situation. Its last position represents a partial change, we rate it at a Half Flip.

PolitiFact researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this article.

RELATED: Can Donald Trump run for president if he’s accused and convicted of suppressing official documents?

RELATED: Comparison of Hillary Clinton’s Emails and Donald Trump’s File Boxes

RELATED: Trump says Watergate burglary and Mar-a-Lago raid were similar. They are not

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/aug/10/donald-trump/how-does-trump-feel-about-fifth-amendment-depends-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos