Politics
Turning to black magic: Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress, all guns blazing
Dressed in black, congressional leaders took to the streets on August 5 to protest rising prices, unemployment and a hike in the goods and services tax (GST) on essential items.
On August 5, there was an attempt to spread black magic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore Congress apart for his serial protests which began with the start of the monsoon session of Parliament and reached a nucleating point when MPs, leaders and workers of the big old party protested. presented in black clothes on August 5.
Some people resort to black magic because they are immersed in despair and negativity. On August 5, there was an attempt to spread black magic. These people believe that by wearing black clothes they can end their period of despair, the Prime Minister has said, in a brazen and all-out attack on Congress.
Dressed in black, congressional leaders took to the streets on August 5 to protest rising prices, unemployment and a hike in the goods and services tax (GST) on essential items.
Some people in our country are trapped in the vortex of negativity and are plunged into despair. Despite their constant lies against the government, the public is not ready to trust them, he added.
Speaking strongly on the culture of handing out freebies to get more votes in elections, the Prime Minister said: “Anyone can come and announce they’re giving away free petrol and diesel if their policy is egocentric. Such measures will deprive our children of their rights and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. This will increase the burden on taxpayers.
The Prime Minister and his party leaders have been very vocal about campaign giveaways – which they call revdi culture, an apparent jibe to the Aam Aadmi party which has tried to make inroads in Gujarat with promises of electricity and water. free education. The politically crucial state, also the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, goes to the polls later this year.
Read also: | Congress holds ‘black protest’ against price hike, BJP says it’s for Ram Mandir
— ENDS —
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/turning-to-black-magic-pm-narendra-modi-attacks-congress-1986343-2022-08-10
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Review: Dalia Stasevska’s Bowl debut shows what it’s all about August 11, 2022
- John Bolton: US Department of Justice accuses Iran of trying to orchestrate assassination August 11, 2022
- China and US are hot, Pelosi mocks Xi Jinping’s bullies and cowards August 11, 2022
- Lisa Rinna Mourns the Death of Her Mother – Recap – Hollywood Life August 11, 2022
- Pakistan arrests TV official for airing anti-army comment August 11, 2022