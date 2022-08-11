The dubious legitimacy of Boris Johnson’s successor | International

As we know, the United Kingdom is a parliamentary democracy. The British vote in general elections to form a Parliament and it is the majority of this Parliament which decides who forms the government and who is the Prime Minister who leads it.

The Conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, won a very large absolute majority in the 2019 election and therefore it is not only perfectly legal but politically legitimate that after the announcement of Johnson’s resignation on July 7, it is another Tory who is tasked with getting him to Downing Street. However, it is highly doubtful that Boris’ successor or more likely the successor, as candidate Liz Truss is the clear favorite against rival Rishi Sunak, has that legitimacy.

Why? Basically, because it is not just about the election of the next leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, the next Prime Minister, but about a fierce competition between the two candidates which resulted in them proposing a list long and muscular of electoral candidates on subjects as relevant as taxation, the reduction of public expenditure, Brexit/European Union, asylum and immigration, gender equality, defence, education, health, climate change, etc.

That is to say that the conservatives are profoundly modifying the electoral platform which gave them victory in 2019, but it is neither justified by crises like covid nor, crucially, they submit it to the verdict of all the British, but only to a minority of less than 200,000 voters: Conservative Party activists. This problem of legitimacy is compounded by the fact that what these electoral promises seek is to convince an electorate that is not only small, but also has a very specific profile: elderly; obviously conservative with a capital ce, but also with a small ce; in favor of hard Brexit; and more opposed to immigration or multiculturalism than the country as a whole; more favorable to tax cuts than to increased public spending… This makes it easier for the election promises of what are not really elections to be even more extreme and in this case, far to the right than expected. to be if the candidates were to fight for the vote nationwide.

Being a parliamentary democracy means that citizens delegate their power to parliament, knowing that every four or five years they can change that decision and raise opposition. Thus, if the Prime Minister resigns during the legislature, the successor must be chosen either by all the voters or by Parliament itself. In the latter case, if there is a party with a clear majority, it is logical that the deputies of this party decide who will be the new Prime Minister. This was the case until many political parties, not just in the UK, decided that it was activism that had, one way or another, the last word in the election of the leader. . This, which may have very good intentions and seem very democratic, invites an ideological radicalism that increasingly smacks of populism.

The competition that exists today between Truss and Sunak did not occur when Gordon Brown took over from Tony Blair in 2007, nor when Theresa May did the same with David Cameron in 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum. Brown’s and May’s rivals withdrew before the members voted and they were crowned, as they say in British political parlance.

The choice of the leader by militancy poses significant problems when it comes to succeeding a leader and a Prime Minister in mid-term. It doesn’t always make sense to call a general election and there isn’t always consensus to crown a single candidate. But worse than all this is that the ruling party changes the mandate of the ballot boxes, ignoring the electorate as a whole, not because it considers it necessary for the country, but to exclusively satisfy its militants. the most extreme, because that’s how a certain politician should come to power. Doesn’t seem like a very legitimate way to get to Downing Street.

