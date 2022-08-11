Will President Xi Jinping order the PLA to invade Taiwan? | world news

On Wednesday, China released a white paper saying it would occupy Taiwan by force if necessary, even as it completed 10 days of live-fire exercises involving some 370 assorted warplanes and 14 warships to intimidate Taipei and force the neighboring country into submission through its shock and awe tactics.

The war dance around Taiwan has been accompanied by several countries like Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Cambodia, repeating the one China policy with wolf warriors from Beijing taking vicious diplomatic hits on anyone seen. as siding with Taiwan during Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to self-government. Island nation. China’s statements were stripped of delicate diplomacy and sounded like a shout and curse from a global tyrant.

The PLA has now concluded the war game simulating the capture of Taiwan but has promised to keep the entire island under surveillance with frequent combat air and naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait separating the island from the mainland.

While the entire region, including pacifist Japan and South Korea, has been on hot coals for the past 10 days, the big question is whether President Xi Jinping will order his forces to capture Taiwan in the future. close or was the white paper just a diplomatic posturing? The question has no simple answers, but cost-benefit analysis by top national security experts reveals that China’s takeover of Taiwan through the use of military force is easier said than done. to do.

With US President Joe Biden on May 22, 2022 declaring that it was the US commitment to militarily defend Taiwan against Chinese attack, it is reasonable to assume that the chances of all-out war are very high if President Xi decides to co-opt Taipei by force. While Taiwan is certain to be decimated in the fight against the Red Giant, China’s eastern coast, which is a major contributor to Beijing’s economic power, will also be hit hard by the Yu Feng and Yu Feng land-attack cruise missiles. Taiwanese Hsiung Feng II E. The question is whether China can afford to have its coastal cities hit by Taiwanese missiles, as it will have serious consequences for its economic growth if factories are blasted by missiles.

Any attempt by China to take over Taiwan will result in economic retaliation from the United States and its allies, with even pacifist Japan having no choice but to abandon its doctrine of peace. Chinese investment in US government securities will be frozen by Washington as Western countries are likely to recognize Taiwan by rejecting the one China policy. This will be preceded by Capitol Hill’s passage of the Taiwan Defense Act 2021, the purpose of which is to maintain the ability of the United States Armed Forces to deny a fait accompli by the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan. The bill was introduced in the US Senate on June 16, 2021 and has been referred to the Armed Services Committee.

China’s military action against Taiwan will not only push Japan into a military emergency, but also bring the mighty US Navy into the theater with ASEAN countries forced to take sides when the red flag is raised. If backed by US military power in the region, Taiwan will become a formidable force as industrial cities and missile parks on the east coast become targets for ballistic missiles launched by submarines. With the Mutually Assured Doctrine taking over hours after the battle, can China afford to be framed for a tiny island just to satisfy the Eternal Leader’s ego.

As the whole of China is shrouded in the bamboo curtain with President Xi Jinping ruling the continent with an iron fist, disconcerting voices have begun to emerge from the country as a section of the leadership within the Communist Party believes that the wolf warriors within Chinese diplomacy and military will lead the country into economic disaster. Questions are now being raised at the highest levels of senior management with the much-vaunted Belt-Road Initiative which has all but come to a halt despite Beijing investing nearly a trillion dollars and recipient countries openly accusing China of causing them to fall into the debt trap. The economic crisis in Chinese client states like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Kenya, etc. followed the disastrous economic impact of the global Covid pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China.

There is also evidence of dissent among the Chinese public over President Xi’s zero covid policy, which has led to large-scale shutdowns of cities and towns leading to food shortages and backlogs in end-of-month wages.

As President Xi heads for re-election for the third time later this year, renewed military chauvinism over Taiwan may not work in his favor. The Chinese Communist Party has deployed its military might on Taiwan over the past 10 days to appease the domestic public, but increasing it further could lead the PLA into uncharted Indo-Pacific waters. Losing face over Taiwan is not the legacy that perennial ruler Xi would want for posterity.