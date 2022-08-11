Politics
Why Turkey Might Still Block Sweden and Finland’s NATO Membership
HELSINKI Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership took another leap forward this week as the United States voted in favor of the Nordic countries joining the military alliance, with 95 senators in favor. and one against. After Wednesday night’s vote, ratification is still pending in seven countries. But all eyes will now be on one: Turkey.
NATO cannot accept new members without the green light of all its member states, so Helsinki and Stockholm had no choice but to listen to Ankara’s demands. Many fear this will make it harder to criticize Turkey for human rights abuses, which the two Nordic countries have done in the past.
According For Toni Alaranta, senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, the worst case scenario for the Nordic countries joining NATO would be a Turkish attack on the Kurds in Syria, in which Ankara would expect either the acceptance, or at least to the silence of the Nordic nations. And fears of such an attack are not unfounded as Turkey has continued to issue threats of a Syrian offensive just last month.
The Kurdish Question
According to a trilateral memorandum signed at the end of June between Sweden, Finland and Turkey, all parties undertake to respond to Turkish requests for the expulsion or extradition of persons suspected of terrorism. These included the crackdown on alleged financing and recruitment of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey, the US and the EU classify as a terrorist organization.
The Kurdish people live mainly in southeastern Turkey, northern Syria, northern Iraq and northwestern Iran. They have faced a long history of discrimination in Turkey, where the Kurdish language was banned until 1946. The PKK’s ostensible goal is equal rights for Kurds and Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, but it carried out terrorist attacks in the country for four decades.
So far, Finland and Sweden have responded to requests, but decreases Turkey’s request to extradite a number of its citizens.
Turkey will eventually have to accept their membership.
During the memorandum negotiations, Turkey also accused the Nordic countries of being bed and breakfast for terrorists to which Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde replied that the PKK has been defined as a terrorist organization in Sweden since 1984, eight years before the EU followed suit.
Since the signing of the memorandum, some Swedish authorities have echoed Turkey’s demands, including Swedish security police chief Charlotte von Essen, who called for a ban on protests in solidarity with the PKK. in July. In response, Janne Flyghed, professor of criminology at Stockholm University, called the proposal a threat to freedom of expression.
Turkey’s objectives do not seem to be limited to repression of the Kurds alone. At the end of May, Turkish officials asked Finland to extradite a Turk whom Turkey accused to defame the president.
So far, Helsinki has refused to take action based on the request. The court hearing the case said extraditing the man would violate human rights and the right to freedom of expression.
Turkey’s diplomatic influence
At the end of July, Turkey reaffirmed its demands and declared that none of the Nordic countries had fulfilled their part of the memorandum. Furthermore, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu also added that if Helsinki and Stockholm do not meet the requirements of the memorandum, Turkey will block their membership.
As more and more member states ratify the memberships of Finland and Sweden, Turkey will eventually have to accept their membership or do something drastic with serious repercussions for the world’s largest military alliance. For now, however, it looks like Turkey will try to squeeze as much diplomatic pressure as possible out of the memorandum signed with the Nordics until the very last moment.
And even if Sweden and Finland join the alliance, a Turkish attack on the Kurds in Syria would put the Nordic states in a difficult situation.
