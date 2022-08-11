Indonesian citizens love to travel to Malaysia for treatment, Luhut wants to build a global hospital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted he could not hide his sadness after learning that many Indonesian citizens prefer to seek treatment abroad rather than at home. The phenomenon of Kalimantan residents seeking treatment in Kuching, Malaysia. In fact, exactly two years ago, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, gave a speech on the construction of an international hospital in 2020 or the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. . Even Luhut said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) agreed with the plan. “We will soon, the president agreed yesterday, that we will open an international hospital. So people, class 1 doctors can practice and transfer technology with our doctors. So we are not moving from treatment to foreigner,” Luhut told Apindo Rakerkonas on Thursday (8/13/20). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT He called for the construction of hospitals as part of the pharmaceutical sector reforms. This means that medical treatment will be developed nationally. Luhut admitted that this decision could not be separated from his experience when Covid-19 first entered Indonesia. He also received an analysis from PwC in 2015 which indicated that Indonesia was the country of origin for medical tourists with 600,000 people, the largest in the world beating the United States with 500,000 medical tourists in the same year. The average expenditure of Indonesian medical tourists is 3,000 to 10,000 US dollars per person. “Meanwhile, our people prefer to travel to Penang and Singapore for treatment because they feel the health services are cheap and heal faster,” Luhut said. Through medical tourism, later, the government wants Indonesia to diversify its economy, attract foreign investment, provide employment opportunities, develop the health service industry in Indonesia, and limit the pace of health services and of our foreign currency to more prosperous countries. “To sustain the medical tourism industry, I believe there is a need for government support through massive promotions and other supportive facilities, such as building an international standard hospital like John Hopkins in the United States,” Luhut said at the time. Now, Jokowi again talked about the number of Indonesians seeking treatment abroad, from Malaysia, Singapore to the United States (USA). “I am very sad when I hear that a citizen of our country is sick and then goes abroad,” Jokowi said in Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Tuesday 08/09/2022. Jokowi has also received reports that many cancer patients in border areas such as West Kalimantan prefer to seek treatment in Kuching, Malaysia as they believe there are more adequate medical facilities and equipment. “Especially in West Kalimantan, I heard that someone went to Kuching. How much of our capital outflow goes to fund the hospital. More than Rp 110 trillion a year,” he said. -he explains. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Borobudur temple ticket price IDR 750,000, director opens voice (Hi Hi)



