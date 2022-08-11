PM Modi calls out Congress black cloth protests against the black magic of inflation





Congress had protested the price hike by wearing black clothes in and outside parliament as part of a nationwide demonstration on August 5.

On Wednesday August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new campaign against Congress, calling its protest a “dark fabric” against rising black magic prices. Without naming Congress, he said some people, out of frustration, resorted to black magic on August 5. The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Rs 900 crore second generation ethanol plant at Panipat. “On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread ‘black magic’. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they don’t know that by indulging to witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot win back people’s trust,” Prime Minister Modi said. Congress had protested the price hike by wearing black clothes in Parliament and the outside as part of a nationwide protest on August 5th. “Some people think that wearing black clothes can ward off their pessimism and negativity, but they don’t know that they can resort to such tactics but cannot win back people’s trust,” he said. In an apparent reference to Congress, Modi also said “black magic can’t end your bad days”. The Prime Minister also attacked some opposition parties for engaging in a policy of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as they hinder investment in new technologies. He said if there is selfishness in politics then anyone can even promise free petrol and diesel. “Such measures will amount to depriving our children of their due and preventing the country from becoming self-sufficient. Such selfish policies will increase the burden on honest taxpayers in the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. Those who promise freebies will never be able to find resources to invest in new technologies, he said. “It is not good policy but misleading policy; it is not in the national interest but it is against the nation; it is not nation building but an effort to roll back the country”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/pm-modi-calls-congress-s-black-cloth-protests-against-inflation-black-magic-166724 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

