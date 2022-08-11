Prabowo praises Jokowi, observer: the two have a special relationship

Jakarta: Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto hailed the leadership of President Joko Widodo during the National Army Pensioners Rally (PPAD) on Friday, August 5, 2022. On this occasion, Prabowo conveyed a number of things related to President Jokowi. He praised Jokowi as the most hardworking leader.

“I am, you know, I am Mr. Jokowi’s opponent, twice. But after entering the cabinet, I am his subordinate, I am a witness, I see that he is one of the leaders of Indonesia. more hard-working,” Prabowo told a news conference. his remarks at the Rassemblement national PPAD 2022 event on YouTube PPAD TNI TV, quoted Thursday, August 11, 2022.











In response to this, the director of the Indonesian Survey and Polling Institute (SPIN), Igor Dirgantara, considered Prabowo Subianto’s praise in front of retired army soldiers to be very special.

The compliment, Igor said, was a response to President Jokowi’s praise to Prabowo that he had previously conveyed when Prabowo agreed to join the government as defense minister.

“Prabowo wants to show that he is one of Jokowi’s most worthy successors,” said Igor, Thursday August 11, 2022.

Tray: Figures like Prabowo and Jokowi are still needed in 2024

According to Igor, the closeness between the two characters who are often shown to the audience indicates that they personally have a special chemistry or relationship and are seen as needing and complementing each other. This gives a strong signal that Prabowo has the potential to get Jokowi’s support.

“And President Jokowi also needs people like Prabowo. The recent closeness is a way of being careful, for example, in the political posture or the political language or the political symbols that he indeed approves of the one endorsed by Jokowi or wanted by Jokowi. Yes, Prabowo,” he said.

In her eulogies, Prabowo also praised Jokowi’s firm’s ideal formation and filled with great people, so she became an inspiration to Prabowo.

Igor saw that Prabowo’s statement emphasized the similarity of vision and mission with Jokowi so that he would be seen as a successor to future government programs.

“The fact that Prabowo wants to organize the same cabinet as Jokowi is also a manifestation of the common vision and mission,” he said.

“Jokowi also needs a sense of comfort as well as security, so that means if he, for example, Pak Prabowo, says for example, it’s a political symbol, that he wants to emphasize that he (Prabowo) is the one who can continue Jokowi’s programs,” he added.

One thing that Jokowi wants to continue, Igor said, is related to the capital of the archipelago (IKN) to be resolved by the next direction. We therefore need a strong personality capable of being the executor of the government program of Jokowi.

“Jokowi also needs a strong, experienced and firm personality to be able to protect or continue the programs he pursues as IKN. I believe the one who can protect Jokowi is Prabowo,” he explained.

According to Igor, from the names of presidential candidates who emerged who deserved to be the successor of Jokowi’s government, Prabowo was. With a military background, Prabowo is considered to be experienced and firm.

“Jokowi is not only comfortable, but he also feels safe with Prabowo. Prabowo is a tough person when he stands up for people, and that doesn’t exist with other presidential candidates. Well, that’s is one of the advantages that Jokowi needs,” he explained.

Igor also considered the figures of Jokowi and Prabowo good examples of the birth of a distinctive Indonesian democratic culture. Since the two have been in the arena of fierce rivalry in the election.

However, once the elections were over, they both built Indonesia. This was demonstrated by Prabowo’s decision to enter Jokowi’s cabinet, which became an impetus for national reconciliation.

“It means showing the maturity of Pak Prabowo, he is loyal to democracy in Indonesia,” he said.

(ALB)