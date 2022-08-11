Trump news – latest: FBI Chief Christopher Wray breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago raid as Trump pleads fifth, searches for informant





Eric Trump blames Biden administration after FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago

As the fallout from the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence continues with rumors that a Trumpworld informant tipped off authorities, Donald Trump today pleaded for the Fifth Amendment in his sworn deposition to the New York State’s long-running investigation into its true real estate dealings.

Mr Trump has repeatedly condemned the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt. His children Ivanka and Donald Jr both recently gave depositions in the civil inquest after months of fighting subpoenas for their testimony.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that prior to its Monday raid, the FBI had already obtained surveillance tapes from Mar-a-Lago via a subpoena to the Trump Organization. Mr. Trump and some members of his legal team are now suggesting that the bureau may have filed evidence during its search, but they have not provided any evidence to support their claims. On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray broke his silence on the search of the former president’s Palm Beach residence, but said it was not something he could talk about.

Mr Trump also accused Joe Biden of knowing in advance that his Florida residential estate was going to be raided, but the White House dismissed that claim as false.

Informant reportedly tipped FBI on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

An insider familiar with government records that former President Donald Trump still possessed more than 18 months after he left the White House reportedly told FBI officials about a cache of classified documents at the Palm ex-presidents’ home and office. Beach, Florida.

According to Newsweek, two senior government officials said Monday’s search of Mr. Trump’s rooms at Mar-a-Lago, the mansion-turned-private club where he spends most of his year, came after a source FBI confidential information provided agents with information about the classified documents. [Mr Trump] was still hiding and … the location of these documents.

Officials also said the search of former presidents’ property was based on concerns that Mr. Trump was illegally in possession of classified national defense information.

Trumpworld informant reportedly tipped FBI on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

The search of Donald Trump’s Florida residence comes after an FBI source reportedly revealed the ex-president was hiding classified national defense information from the government he once led.

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 07:30

Video juxtaposes Fox News coverage of Clinton email scandal with footage of Trump's raid

Fox News was not wowed by the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as the former presidents’ legal troubles mount rapidly.

Fox News hosts and other figures from the Republican Party and the Conservative movement denounced the FBI raid on Mr. Trump’s residence as a politically motivated excess of government power. But as a Daily Show video juxtaposes Fox News’ comments about the FBI’s investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal with images of Mr Trump, network hosts haven’t always been so opposed. to the intervention of the FBI.

Mashup video juxtaposes Fox News coverage of Clinton email scandal and Trump raid

The Daily Show reminds viewers that Fox News was all for an FBI investigation when Mr Trump’s opponent was the one under investigation

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 06:45

Meet the Florida blogger who broke the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday night, FloridaPolitics.com editor Peter Schorsch landed the biggest scoop of the year.

Bevan Hurley spoke to journalist Peter Schorsch about how he uncovered the biggest political story of the summer.

Meet the Florida blogger who broke Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raid without even knowing it

Florida reporter Peter Schorsch talks to Bevan Hurley about how he got the scoop the FBI was attacking Mar-a-Lago

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 06:00

Biden travels to South Carolina to start family summer vacation

President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with family members.

Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, left the White House in motorcade for Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Charleston. The first couple planned to be at Kiawah Island, known for its private beach and golf resort, until Tuesday, according to notices from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Biden begins summer vacation with his family in South Carolina

President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with family members

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 05:15

Capitol rioter who posed in a fake cell at CPAC says the left is trying to criminalize his art

A conservative activist and convicted participant in the attack on the US Capitol is hitting back at liberals after receiving widespread ridicule for his description of the supposed suffering of his comrades at a right-wing rally over the weekend.

Brandon Straka claimed in a tweet on Monday that elements of the media were trying to have him prosecuted after he appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas over the weekend where he participated in a bizarre piece of art portraying himself as a prisoner on January 6. rioter.

John Bowden has the story.

Rioter who posed in fake cell says left is trying to criminalize his art

A far-right activist was visited by Marjorie Taylor Greene in his cell

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 04:30

Trump accuses FBI of planting evidence in Mar-a-Lago raid

Former President Donald Trump has accused FBI agents of planting evidence during their search of his Mar-a-Lago residence, alleging that federal authorities would not let his legal team observe the activity.

The FBI and other members of the federal government would not let anyone, including my attorneys, near the areas that were searched and otherwise examined during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave, they wanted to be left alone, without witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or hopefully not planting. Why did they STRONGLY insist that nobody watch them, everyone outside? Obama and Clinton have never been raided, despite big arguments! Mr. Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump Baselessly Suggests FBI Filed Evidence During Mar-a-Lago Search

The ex-president makes a baseless suggestion on his Truth Social platform

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 03:45

Biden signs PACT law providing care to veterans after exposure to fireplaces

President Joe Biden has signed into law the PACT Act, which will provide lifesaving care to veterans who have been exposed to burning fireplaces.

In remarks at the White House, Mr. Biden called it the most important law our country has ever passed to help veterans exposed to toxic substances and said: I was going to do this in hell or high. sea.

Biden signs PACT law providing life-saving care to veterans after exposure to burning fireplaces

I was going to do this in hell or flood says Biden

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 03:00

Trumps past comments on criminals pleading the Fifth resurface

Donald Trump and his allies are once again facing the consequences of their past actions after the former president announced he would accept the Fifth Amendment and refuse to testify over the prospect of giving evidence in his fraud case.

Overrides past comments about criminals begging for the Fifth to come back to bite him

Trump and his allies have previously suggested that only criminals exercise the right to refuse to testify

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 02:15

Trump invokes right against self-incrimination in his deposition

Former President Donald Trump declined to answer questions on Wednesday and invoked his right against self-incrimination during a deposition with investigators working for the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution, Mr. Trump said at the end. of a long rambling statement filled with attacks. on Mrs. James.

Trump says he invoked right against self-incrimination in New York AG deposition

Mr. Trump’s decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be used against him in any civil litigation arising from the New York Attorney General’s longstanding investigation into whether his company violated tax laws.

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 01:30

PACT Act: Introducing Biden, widow of veterans reflects on emotional battle of hearth disease

Just over two years after her husband, Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson died of a rare form of lung cancer caused by exposure to toxic burns while deployed to Iraq, Danielle Robinson was held at the White House on Wednesday as landmark legislation to care for veterans in a similar condition was signed into law.

Veteran’s widow recalls emotional battle of burning hearth disease during bill signing

So many veterans today struggle with burn heart disease. Too many people have succumbed to these diseases, says Danielle Robinson

Oliver O’Connell11 August 2022 01:00

