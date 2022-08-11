‘What A Load Of Bull’: Martin Lewis Slams Government’s Response To Cost Of Living Crisis





Martin Lewis has launched a fierce attack on the government for its refusal to take immediate action to help people cope with soaring energy bills. The money-saving expert said claims by my ministers that they can’t do anything until a new Tory leader is elected next month were a bull load. Education Secretary James Cleverly told ITV Good Morning Britain that candidates cannot put their plans into practice until they are Prime Minister. Appearing on the same show, Lewis said: What a bull load. It’s complete bull. I won’t use the last word on the back. It is simply not true. “Millions of households simply won’t be able to afford it.” New forecasts call for an 81% rise in the energy price cap from October.@MartinSLewis “For every 100 direct debit you pay now, in October you will pay 181 and in January you will pay 215”. pic.twitter.com/g7k7F53Dg1 — Hello Great Britain (@GMB) August 10, 2022 He said the government had previously presented an emergency aid package when the government faced political problems due to Boris Johnson. There is nothing stopping the government from doing that now and we have a party in government that controls the majority of the House of Commons, he said. This is how our political system works. The fact that there is an internal war between two candidates for the leadership of this party does not prevent the government from doing anything. These two candidates could agree on what will happen. So the idea that they can’t do anything is wrong, they don’t want to do anything. They are unwilling to work together in a national crisis approaching the magnitude of the pandemic. Liz Truss last night ruled out meeting leadership rival Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister to agree an emergency support package ahead of the announcement of the new Tory leader on September 5. Lewis added: For a government to sit there like zombies saying there’s nothing we can do – when you run an organization, when you know there’s a crisis of magnificent proportions coming, you don’t say well, just wait until we have a change in our leadership, you start dealing with it now. If we had a volcano in the UK erupting right now I would be very surprised if the government said they can’t do something because we don’t have a functioning government. This is an emergency, what we are facing now is a financial emergency that will cost lives. The consumer champion continued: This disaster is bubbling and waiting until September 5, when the levies will have already increased, is not enough.

