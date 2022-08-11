Xi Jinping, Chinese oranges in the desert of Taiwan

I don’t know about you, but I am unable to distinguish Xi Jinping of Jackie ChanI don’t know which of the two is leading China or which is an ambassador for UNICEF, although to be honest I don’t know how the two jobs differ either. According to popular legend, the Chinese all look alike, but these are tall tales, because I am able to distinguish Mao of Josephthe Chinaman who now runs the bar under the newspaper’s desk.

Chan and Xi are probably the same person, although when working as a hierarch he has to contain his desire to jump and jump, especially during his official visits abroad, where such expressions of outpouring are not always well seen. Instead of jumping, smile. If you want to find Xi Jinping, look for him behind a smile. A Chinese leader always smiles, in fact, a Chinese always smiles, whether he is a leader or not, the same Fu Man Chu He didn’t lose his smile even as he meticulously placed toothpicks under the fingernails of the tortured man on duty. Nor does Xi Jinping lose it by threatening the United States or ordering maneuvers that leave Taiwan with such a small ass.

Because between the pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine, the world was calm, Nancy Pelosi improvised a trip to Taiwan. Not for nothing, just to fuck, what a castizo would say. He had a few hours off from his Asian tour and said, well, go to Taiwan. Let’s see what happens, since the covid came out on the world, the Chinese are very calm, let’s see what happens if we kick a wasp’s nest, thought good old Nancy, who at more than eighty years old even record of a war of more or less, there the young people make up themselves. In Spain there was the Nancy doll -my sister had one-, from Famosa, of course, there was the nurse Nancy, the skier, the one in the evening dress and even the safari one, the cizañera Nancy, too called Pelosi, was gone. He came, he saw and he left. The conflict was already served.

Xi Jinping responded with the usual smile and consequence military deployment, and I don’t know which of the two things scared the West more. You never know where to catch the Chinese, a city that writes the name after the surname (Jinping, for example, is Mr. Xi’s first name) is a confusing city, almost impossible to disentangle. It’s likely that a distraught Westerner took Mr. Xi’s smile as a sign of weakness, that he would have simply let Pelosi’s gesture pass. Big mistake. The ancient wisdom of Eastern philosophers has forged an expression, whose origin is lost in the mists of time, to subtly make others understand the existence of some discrepancy. Xi Jinping, versed in the age-old art of diplomacy, would use it to respond to anyone advising him to play Swedish ahead of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan:

– Oranges from China!

A guy who is a chemical engineer but who Mao’s Cultural Revolution sent to work in the fields for six years, he’s a guy who knows to get rid of the aphids before they eat the tomatoes, which means absolutely nothing but could very well be a Chinese proverb referring to the current situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Xi Jinping also smiles when human rights organizations say their situation in China is the worst since the protests in China. Tian’anmen. In this case, he smiles because he doesn’t care, keep in mind that the Chinese have several types of smiles, this one specifically means “well, go protest to the master gunsmith”.

China is the homeland of Sun Tzuauthor of The art of War Chinese children’s reading book in kindergarten, since it was discontinued The red book. A Chinese leader is still sleeping with The art of War on the bedside table, like Franco with the incorruptible arm of Saint Thérèse, although we have never heard such an extremity say “keep your friends close and your enemies even closer”. With such a bedside book, hardly anyone will be able to deceive Xi Jinping like a Chinese.

Live-fire maneuvers, the blockade of sea and air traffic and the mobilization of troops ordered by Xi Jinping following Pelosi’s trip, invite the octogenarian to be warned that, from now on, if she wants to travel, register for Imserso, that in Benidorm no one is going to protest and in addition they are going to dance every night the little birds.

China is already the world economic leader ahead of the United States. Do each other the favor of behaving well, we don’t need to know if it’s also military or not. More than Sun Tzu, keep in mind Confucius: “Before you begin a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”

