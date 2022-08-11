Trump takes the Fifth Amendment in his deposition in New York





Donald J. Trump has long derided public figures who invoke their constitutional right against self-incrimination, but on Wednesday he took full advantage of the Fifth Amendment.

For hours under oath, Mr. Trump sat across from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, answering every question his investigators asked by repeating the same answer over and over.

Mr. Trump’s refusal to substantially answer all of the questions in the court-ordered deposition was an unexpected twist that could determine the course of Ms. James’ three-year civil investigation into whether the former president had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and other profits.

It was also an extraordinary moment in an extraordinary week, even by the standards of past presidents. Two days after his home was raided by the FBI as part of an independent investigation, Mr. Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right while openly questioning the legitimacy of the judicial process as he did. with the nations electoral system and insulting a law enforcement official sitting a few feet away.

The only detailed comment from Mr. Trump, people familiar with the proceedings said, was an all-out attack on the attorney general and his investigation, which he called a continuation of the biggest witch hunt in the history of our country.

I asked once, if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? he said as he read a prepared statement, which significantly overlapped with the one he had made public. I now know the answer to this question. He said he was being targeted by lawyers, prosecutors and the media, which left him with absolutely no choice but to do so.

Ms James now finds herself with a crucial decision: whether to sue Mr Trump or seek a settlement that could result in a significant financial penalty. And while refusing to answer questions might have offered the safest path for the former president, it could strengthen Ms James’ hand in the weeks to come.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Ms James said Attorney General James would pursue the facts and the law wherever they might lead. Our investigation is continuing.

The encounter, the first time the former president has directly confronted Ms James, who has become his main antagonist in New York, came at a particularly perilous time for Mr Trump. On Monday, the FBI searched his Florida home and private club in Palm Beach, Fla., as part of an investigation into sensitive documents he took when he left the White House.

The search was an embarrassing reminder of the multiple investigations swirling around the former president regarding his conduct in the final weeks of his presidency. In addition to the investigation that sparked the FBI raid, federal prosecutors are questioning witnesses about his involvement in efforts to reverse his election defeat; a House select committee held a series of hearings tying it more closely to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; and a Georgia district attorney is investigating possible election interference by Mr. Trump and his allies.

Ms. James is conducting a civil investigation and she cannot press charges against the former president. But the Manhattan District Attorneys Office conducted a parallel criminal investigation to determine whether Mr. Trump had fraudulently inflated assessments of his properties.

This criminal investigation took into account Mr. Trump’s decision not to answer questions, said a person with knowledge of his thinking.

Any missteps could have breathed new life into the investigation, which lost momentum earlier this year, and District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said he would be watching the interview closely.

There were other compelling reasons for Mr. Trump to keep quiet. If the attorney general had found that any of Mr. Trump’s answers contradicted the evidence in his investigation, the inconsistency could have triggered a separate perjury investigation.

But her decision could have a significant impact on any trial if Ms James’ investigation leads to a trial. Jurors in civil cases can in many cases draw a negative conclusion when a defendant invokes their Fifth Amendment privilege, unlike in criminal cases, where the exercise of the right against self-incrimination cannot be held against the defendant. .

And if Ms. James wins in a civil trial, a judge could impose heavy financial penalties on Mr. Trump and restrict his business operations in New York.

With that threat in hand, Ms. James’ lawyers could use Mr. Trump’s refusal to answer questions as leverage in settlement talks.

Staying silent could also hurt Mr. Trump politically at a time when he hints he will join the 2024 presidential race; it might raise questions about what he might be trying to hide.

For years, Mr. Trump has treated everything that happens legally with his company as a potential opportunity to shape public perception. Maybe not this time. The New York Attorney General’s investigation is largely a legal issue, and failing to answer questions was primarily a legal maneuver.

Still, the former president has long considered himself his best spokesperson, and those who have questioned him in the past, as well as some of his own advisers, thought he was unlikely to keep quiet.

Mr Trump has ridiculed witnesses who refused to answer questions, remarking once at a rally that refusing to answer questions under oath was an indication of the guilt invoked by the mafia. You see the crowd taking the Fifth, he said. (In fact, he exercised his Fifth Amendment just before, declining to answer questions in a deposition taken in connection with his divorce from first wife, Ivana Trump.)

Having been persuaded not to answer questions from his legal team, Mr Trump left Trump Tower at 8.30am on Wednesday. After waving to a small crowd that had gathered outside the building, he drove downtown to Ms James’s office with a convoy of black SUVs, arriving around 9 a.m.

His deposition began shortly thereafter and opened with the presentation of Ms James and the inquest. She then entrusted the interrogation to one of the lawyers of her firm, Kevin Wallace.

One of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Ronald P. Fischetti, said that in about four hours, Mr. Trump answered only one question about his name.

Mr. Trump’s legal team had not alerted the attorney general that he planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights. This account of the deposition is based on interviews with people familiar with the proceedings, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to answer questions about the confidential proceedings.

After asking his name, the former president read his statement announcing this intention in the minutes. In the statement, he called Ms James, who was sitting a few feet away, a renegade prosecutor.

After reading the statement, Mr. Trump began repeating the same response words. It was the same answer until the lawyers took the lunch break, and the same answer after that until, shortly after 3 p.m., the interview ended and Mr. Trump left the building. . In total, he said those words more than 400 times, a person familiar with the interview said.

The interview was significantly shorter than that of his daughter Ivanka Trump, who only finished answering questions the evening she was interviewed a few days earlier.

Neither she nor Donald Trump Jr., also questioned in recent days, invoked the Fifth Amendment. But Eric Trump, who was interviewed in October 2020, cited the amendment hundreds of times.

Since March 2019, Ms. James’ office has been investigating whether Mr. Trump and company improperly inflated the value of his hotels, golf clubs and other assets. Mr Trump has long dismissed Ms James’ investigation and fought hard against questioning under oath, but was forced to do so after several judges ruled against him this spring.

Shortly after questioning began on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump’s office released the statement saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right, explaining that he had refused to answer questions under the rights and privileges granted to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States.

The statement he released publicly and the one he read at the start of the interview explicitly linked his refusal to answer questions to the FBI’s search of his home, making those actions part of a larger conspiracy. vast. (The two surveys are unrelated.)

Seeking to fend off a lawsuit from Ms. James and negotiating a possible settlement with her investigators, Mr. Trump’s lawyers are likely to argue that real estate valuation is a subjective process and that his company simply estimated the value. of its properties, without intending to inflate them artificially.

While Ms. James has claimed in court papers that the Trump Organization provided false appraisals to banks to obtain favorable loans, Mr. Trump’s lawyers could argue that it was sophisticated financial institutions that pulled considerable profit from their relations with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump’s deposition represented the culmination of months of legal wrangling. In January, Mr Trump asked a New York judge to overturn a subpoena for Ms James seeking her testimony and personal documents. The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, sided with Ms James and ordered the Trumps to testify, a decision an appeals court upheld.

And at Ms James’s request, Judge Engoron found Mr Trump in contempt of court, finding he failed to comply with the terms of Ms James’ subpoena demanding her documents. It was an embarrassing two-week episode that resulted in Mr Trump being fined $110,000.

Mr Trump is no stranger to facing questions under oath, having boasted of having sat for more than 100 depositions. A lawyer who once interviewed Mr. Trump described him as completely fearless in a deposition.

So far, he has rarely passed up an opportunity to answer questions or engage with his interlocutors. He once told a lawyer that his questions were very stupid.

Mr Trump also spoke out on the pros and cons of a president answering questions under oath. In 1998, he suggested that President Bill Clinton should have relied on the Fifth Amendment during the impeachment inquiry of that time.

It’s a terrible thing for a president to take the Fifth Amendment, but he probably should have, Trump said.

Maggie Haberman, Sean Piccoli, Nate Schweber and Jasmine Sheena contributed reporting.

