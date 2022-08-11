Boris Johnson has warned that delaying further action could cause civil unrest

Boris Johnson urged not to leave the cost of living crisis to his successor as Prime Minister (Alamy)

5 minute read

Frustration is growing among MPs over the government’s continued refusal to introduce urgent cost-of-living measures until the new prime minister is in place, despite growing warnings about the severity of the crisis.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being asked to abandon his promise not to intervene until either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss take over on September 5, and now agrees to a package of support measures for people who will be crippled financially when the energy price ceiling will rise. Winter.

Former Conservative cabinet minister and influential backbencher Tobias Ellwood said PoliticsHome delaying any announcement until next month is not only “irresponsible” but could lead to civil unrest.

“Given the enormity of the challenge, Johnson should recognize the sense of urgency and get the ball rolling with a meeting of the National Security Council that begins to define the scope of the problem and the options that could be pursued,” said the president of the defense selection. said the committee.

He said the two Conservative leadership candidates, Sunak and Truss, should be invited.

“Outages this winter are now a growing reality,” Ellwood continued.

“Delaying the resolution of this looming crisis is not only irresponsible, but could lead to greater hardship across the country and, consequently, civil unrest.”

During an election campaign in Darlington on Tuesday, Truss and Sunak could not agree on whether to hold an urgent summit with Johnson, despite a Bloomberg report revealing that the government foresees the possibility of blackouts this winter, while sources say PoliticsHome there are fears that energy shortages could lead to empty supermarket shelves.

Frustration with the government extends beyond Parliament. Conservative adviser Jackson Ng said PoliticsHome the government must not be distracted by the race to replace Johnson, but rather work to deliver “strategic promises and prepare our public service to support our new Prime Minister from day one to immediately secure and support individuals, families and vulnerable businesses.

The Buckinghamshire councilor said PoliticsHome“I hope both leadership candidates don’t ignore the cost of living crisis that many are facing, even in a supposedly affluent town like Beaconsfield where many residents have begun to feel the effects.

“I am really worried for some people in our town who will be really struggling in the next few months. Some local residents and party members have already contacted me hoping that more can be done for them by our local government, but also at the National level.”

Meanwhile, Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said neither Sunak nor Truss “fully appreciate and understand the storm ahead” over the cost of living.

In an interview with PoliticsHome he said many people who have always considered themselves comfortable will find themselves ‘struggling’ to pay their bills this winter, and expressed ‘frustration’ with the two leadership rivals for their laser focus on the Conservative members’ niche concerns during the campaign.

Johnson has come under pressure to recall Parliament and announce an extension of billions already pledged, after analysts at Cornwall Insight forecast average bills could be £3,582 in October, up from £1,971 today, before d to reach £4,266 in January.

The House of Commons is currently in summer recess, and Downing Street has indicated that no further policy announcements will be made until the current Prime Minister leaves Number 10, and that there are “no plans to recall Parliament.

It is not expected to sit again until September 5, but a number of MPs have said PoliticsHome With inflation nearing 13% and the biggest interest rate hike in decades announced last week, this matter is so bad it can’t wait another month.

Labour’s Jon Trickett said MPs should be recalled to Westminster immediately and an emergency budget should be held to ‘control food and petrol prices and freeze energy bills’.

The former shadow cabinet minister said: ‘It is abundantly clear that the Tories are completely oblivious to the worst cost of living crisis in decades. In fact, we have no government on time current.

“As beleaguered families are crippled by soaring food and petrol prices, and unaffordable fuel bills, Tory MPs’ sole focus is internal party wrangling, involving two equally unfit candidates. to hold a position.”

His colleague and former Labor Party chairman Ian Lavery agreed, saying “people can’t wait another month”.

“I would fully support a parliamentary recall on the basis that we will provide essential aid to those in need. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said.

He also suggested that if additional support was not announced there could be “civil unrest”, calling it “desperate measures for desperate times”. He referred to the growing ‘Don’t Pay UK’ campaign, where people are urged to cancel their direct debits unless energy companies lower their prices.

Another Labor MP supported recalling Parliament, saying PoliticsHome“If anything is to be rolled out in time to help those it needs, it really needs to be agreed ideally before the summer holidays, but the second best option is now.

“Especially for small businesses in my area and places like churches that aren’t covered by the price cap, it’s going to be absolutely crippling.”

But a Tory MP and former cabinet minister dismissed the need for urgent further action.

“Where does it stop?”, they asked, and dismissed the suggestion that Parliament needed to be recalled or anything done before Johnson’s successor was in place.

“I’m pretty sure there will be a very quick budget after the appointment of the new prime minister,” they added.

“At this point, I think there will be no choice but to provide additional targeted support. The question is, where does it end?

Former justice minister James Cartlidge also rejected calls for more support now, saying it was up to Johnson’s replacement to deal with it.

“A whole package of support measures is already on the way, and any further support should be put in place quickly by the new prime minister,” he said. PoliticsHome.

But shadow jobs minister Alison McGovern rejected the suggestion, saying ministers still in office should “work now with civil servants and come up with proposals with the consent of the incumbent prime minister”.

PoliticsHome Newsletters

PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe