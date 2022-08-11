Trump refuses to answer survey questions, invokes 5th Amendment | Donald Trump News





The ex-president insists he did nothing wrong, but says he invoked the Fifth Amendment because he had absolutely no choice.

Former US President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions under oath during an appearance before the New York State Attorney General in an investigation into his business dealings.

Trump had appeared Wednesday morning at the offices of State Attorney General Letitia Jamess to testify in a lengthy civilian investigation into the finances of the Trump organizations.

I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges given to every citizen under the United States Constitution, Trump said in a statement.

The Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution grants the right to remain silent when questioned by authorities to protect against self-incrimination.

Trump’s New York deposition came less than two days after FBI agents raided his Florida home as part of a separate investigation into the former president’s possible mishandling of classified documents, according to multiple news outlets. Americans.

The New York attorney general launched the civil investigation in 2019 after Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that the ex-president overstated his assets when it served his purposes.

James said in court documents that his office uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Company used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and deductions. tax.

Trump, who previously suggested he would run for president again in 2024, dismissed New York’s investigation, the federal inquiry and the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by its supporters as politically motivated.

On Wednesday, he reiterated that he had done nothing wrong, pointing out without evidence that federal authorities, state prosecutors and what he called fake media were targeting him with baseless charges.

If there was a question on my mind, Monday’s raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, by the FBI, just two days before this deposition, erased any uncertainty, Trump said.

I have absolutely no choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical boundaries of decency.

Many Republicans blamed President Joe Biden for the FBI raid, but the White House insisted he was not interfering in Justice Department investigations.

Trump singled out New Yorker James with his critics on Wednesday, calling her a failed politician and accusing her of pursuing a vendetta against him.

Trump has been impeached twice as president, including in early 2021 for inciting a riot in the US Capitol as lawmakers certified Bidens’ election victory, but he was acquitted by the Senate in votes according to the gone.

