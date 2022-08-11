Can Trump be disqualified from running for president?





When a squadron of FBI agents, armed with a search warrant, raided former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago on Monday, many wondered if it was a handwriting on the wall for a possible indictment. Republicans in the virtually stalled formation called the federal government’s search and seizure overbroad and denounced the action as politicizing the Justice Department.

At this time, there is no official record of what prompted the search, which laws were apparently violated or precisely what officers found while rummaging through Trump’s safe or his personal papers. One of Trump’s attorneys said officers removed 12 boxes of papers they had previously withheld. Trump’s son Eric claimed the safe was empty.

Most certainly, such a search of the home of a former president would have required the approval of senior Justice Department and FBI officials, such as Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, an appointee Trump.

What we do know is that the FBI, in order to obtain the warrant, had to present sworn affidavits to a federal judge stating the crime or crimes they believed took place, and specifically the evidence that they thought they were in the mansion. They also had to demonstrate probable cause that a crime had been committed, and search and seize property. Probable cause is a standard of proof below reasonable doubt, but it is smoke that can indicate the existence of a fire.

Officers reportedly carried out the procedure for several hours. By law, they were required to prepare an inventory of what they seized and serve a copy of the warrant and receipt for the property taken from the person whose property was searched. They are required to deliver a copy of the warrant and inventory to the judge named in the warrant.

So Trump knows exactly what was taken and why it was taken. This is how we do it under the law – for everyone, for you and me and former presidents, whether they are in favor or against. As the Supreme Court has said, time and time again, no one, even a sitting president, is above the law.

The search, according to people knowledgeable, focused primarily on documents, some of them possibly classified, that Trump illegally removed from the White House and transported to his Florida estate. But the agents were not bound by this. It has long been established that while searching for evidence of Crime A, if they find evidence of Crime B, they can also seize it.

Trump was not at the mansion at the time of the search. He was in New York, apparently preparing for his 2024 campaign. But he was quick to issue a life-saving statement from the search and seizure. Such an assault could only take place in broken Third World countries,” he said. “Unfortunately, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before.” He uses the raid to collect more money for his money-bloated PAC.

Trump is being investigated for, among other charges, criminal incitement to insurrection. Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary under President Obama and a former federal prosecutor, said that given all the evidence we all know, an aggressive prosecutor might consider this a criminal act subject to prosecution. The penalty for incitement to insurrection is 10 years in prison and disqualification from holding office.

Another possibility is a criminal case under 18 USC 2071 based on the removal, concealment, or destruction of documents. A criminal law prohibits the removal or destruction of documents from any public office. The penalty can be up to three years in prison and disqualification from holding office.

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe wrote that holding Trump accountable and disqualifying him from future office would not be a partisan act, but necessary to preserve the republic. He may have been too quick to claim that conviction of this crime disqualifies the accused from future federal office. This is not an easy task.

But can Trump really be disqualified if found guilty? Only in the court of public opinion. Indictment and even conviction of a crime is not grounds for disqualifying a person from running for president. Eugene V. Debs ran for president four times in the early 1900s and was a candidate in prison. John Gordon did the same and a federal court approved his eligibility.

The Constitution in Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 provides the qualifications for the President, and this clause does not exclude criminals, insurgents or document movers.

In 2015, Republicans debated whether Hillary Clinton would be disqualified if convicted under Law 2071 of violating the suppression, concealment, or destruction of records laws. She allegedly uploaded government documents to her personal server. While he had a preliminary Republican opinion that she might be disqualified, former attorney general and federal judge Michael Mukasey eventually backed down, conceding that Article II of the Constitution trumped criminal law. So the sauce for the goose is the sauce for the gander.

Some Republicans have denounced the investigation and the search. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) said the Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization. The magazine’s editor and presidential candidate Steve Forbes had this to say: The FBI’s shocking raid on a former president’s home allegedly for possession of certain classified documents is purely political, a gross and chilling abuse of power. . This poisons our politics. Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said the raid only increases the likelihood that Trump will run again. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) was a tad more cautious, viewing the search as an escalation in the militarization of federal agencies.

Other Republicans such as Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) have said the most important thing we can do is let things play out, because others like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were more restrained or deafening.

Scott is right. At this point, we don’t know the motivation, basis or timing of the search, what evidence was seized and, most importantly, what Attorney General Garland will do with it.

It should be relatively easy to prove the case of withdrawal of documents. While the documents are searing, Trump’s motivation for suppressing them goes far beyond collecting memorabilia or memorabilia from his halcyon days in office. Does this increase the likelihood that Trump will be indicted? One might think so. Does this increase the likelihood that Trump will be nominated and elected? It’s harder.

Trump is 76 years old. Presumably, he doesn’t want to go to jail. Will he seek a plea bargain where he consents to an executive order that he never hold public office again? Vain speculation. Only time will tell.

James D. Zirin is a former District Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

