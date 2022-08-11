Donald Trump pleads the fifth after being questioned by the New York Attorney General





Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from the New York Attorney General, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as he sat for a deposition in his investigation into potentially fraudulent asset appraisals by his company.

On the advice of my attorney and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution, Trump said in a statement by mail. email released shortly after he arrived at the attorneys general. office in New York on Wednesday morning. I asked once, if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? Now I know the answer to this question.

The deposition, which had been delayed for a month due to the death of his estranged wife Ivana Trump, comes just days after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by federal agents seeking to know if the former president had taken classified documents from the White House. In a post on his Truth social media account, Trump said his big business and I were under attack from all sides.

Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, each agreed to sit for up to seven hours of sworn testimony, after losing a court battle to overturn subpoenas. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Manhattan-based Trump Organization manipulated asset valuations to obtain more favorable terms for bank loans and insurance, as well as tax breaks.

James’ office declined to comment on Wednesday.

Eric Trump, the son of the former president and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was deposed by state investigators in 2020 after fighting in court to delay questioning. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination more than 500 times in six hours, James said in a filing earlier this year.

The former president was found in contempt of court and fined $10,000 a day in the same investigation after failing to properly respond to a related subpoena for documents and records in his possession. personal. Trump resolved the contempt finding after racking up $110,000 in fines.

The Trump Organization has long said the investigation of James, a Democrat, was politically motivated, although all attempts to convince a judge of the argument have failed. Trump sued James in federal court in an attempt to block the investigation, alleging his animosity toward him was evidence that the investigation violated his constitutional rights. A judge dismissed the case.

James’ civil investigation runs parallel to a criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Braggs’ office filed suit against the Trump Company and its chief financial officer last year, alleging unpaid taxes.

With the help of Erik Larson.

