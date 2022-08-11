Morning headlines for Slovenia: Thursday August 11, 2022

Check the date at the top of the page, and you can find all the stories of “morning headlines”here. You can also follow us on Facebookand get all the news in your feed.

Pahor and Erdogan discuss cooperation, Ukraine and the Western Balkans

ANKARA, Turkey – President Borut Pahor met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan before concluding his two-day state visit to Ankara. The presidents confirmed the good friendly relations between their countries. They discussed the war in Ukraine and the Western Balkans, agreeing to meet again on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the end of September to come back to the subjects. Pahor and Economy Minister Matja Han also spoke at a trade event aimed at boosting trade and investment. The countries also signed a bilateral agreement on education, science and sport.

Change at the head of the Govt Communication Office

LJUBLJANA – Prime Minister Robert Golob has nominated TV Slovenija journalist Petra Bezjak Cirman for the new head of the Government Communications Office (UKOM) after news broke of Dragan Barbutovski’s resignation after just over two months on the job . Like Barbutovski, Bezjak Cirman will be appointed acting director of UKOM. Barbutovski will work in the Prime Minister’s office in the future as head of foreign communication. The Dnevnik newspaper cited differences in ruling party expectations and working methods in office as the reason for the replacement.

Chief labor inspector resigns

LJUBLJANA – Jadranko Grli, the country’s chief labor inspector, has resigned following a television report on another case of exploitation of foreign workers in recent months. The Labor Inspectorate said he resigned due to differences of opinion with the Ministry of Labor over the powers and mode of work of the inspectorate. Minister Luka Mesec signaled a change at the head of the Labor Inspectorate when commenting on a TV Slovenija report on Tuesday on the exploitation of Indian workers in a car wash in Ljubljana.

NBI oversight finds minor flaws in Covid purchases investigation

LJUBLJANA – The Dnevnik newspaper reported that the monitoring of the work of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ordered by the new police commissioner revealed that the leadership of the NBI was in no hurry to conclude the investigation against the former minister of Economy Zdravko Poivalek on emergency supplies in the early stages of the Covid-19 epidemic. The report obtained by the newspaper finds no major flaws and concludes that NBI investigators handled the investigations comprehensively and that they were in principle carried out continuously and at the right pace.

Italy takes legal action against Slovenia over balsamic vinegar

ROME, Italy – The Italian government is launching infringement proceedings against Slovenia to defend the authenticity of its geographically protected balsamic vinegar, according to reports from the Austrian and Italian news agencies APA and Ansa, and the British newspaper The Guardian. Italy first objected more than a year ago to Slovenia’s draft regulation on the quality of vinegar and dilute acetic acid, which provides that any mixture of vinegar with concentrated fruit juice or must may be labeled balsamic vinegar.

Gynecologist Senar 11e will announce his presidential candidacy

LJUBLJANA – Gynecologist Sabina Senar has joined ten hopefuls who have so far announced their candidacy for the October 23 presidential election. She intends to run with the support of Resni.ca, a non-parliamentary party founded amid the Covid outbreak to oppose restrictions. Senar criticized the authorities’ handling of the outbreak, saying the world had come to a standstill for the past two and a half years because of the disease when “we are not healthier today”.

Covid cases remain on a downward trajectory

LJUBLJANA — A total of 1,714 people tested positive for coronavirus in Slovenia on Tuesday, down 3% week-on-week. Six Covid patients have died, the health ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as the main condition fell by eight in one day to 96, twelve of whom require intensive care, down three. The 14-day case notification rate per 100,000 people fell by ten in one day to 983 and the 7-day case average is down 33 to 1,408.

Socerb fire brought under control

KOPER – Some 150 firefighters, five Slovenian and two Italian helicopters and two Italian water bombers largely brought the blaze under Socerb hill on the Slovenian-Italian border under control. The fire is no longer spreading, Koper fire department official Jan Brodar said in the afternoon, expressing optimism about the coming night. A new team of around 120 firefighters will monitor the blaze overnight.

The large electricity company has a new supervisory board

LJUBLJANA – GEN Energija, the parent company of the state-owned power group which also includes the Krko nuclear power plant, has been granted a new supervisory board after the previous formation was removed from office by Slovenia’s Sovereign Holding on Tuesday for what it described as a loss of confidence in “proper corporate governance within the GEN Group”. GEN Energija’s CEO, Bla Koorok, had served as State Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure in the previous government until his appointment to the post at the end of March.

Industrial production fell slightly in June

LJUBLJANA – The value of industrial production fell by 0.2% in June compared to May, due to declines in all relevant areas. It continued to increase year-on-year, however, as it was 0.8% higher than in June 2021. The value in the first half was also 2.9% higher than the annual level, a said the Bureau of Statistics. After three months of growth, the monthly drop in June is due to the decline in the extractive industries, which recorded a drop of 6.8%, and in the production of electricity, gas and steam (-0.7%).

The Court of Auditors notes several flaws at SAZU

LJUBLJANA – The Court of Auditors has given the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts (SAZU) an unfavorable opinion for its 2020 operations, establishing a number of flaws and irregularities regarding jobs, salaries, purchase of services and oversight of funds, while challenging the legal status of the academy. The audit report also identifies a failure to establish adequate internal control in the provision of funds to SAZU’s Science and Research Center (ZRC). SAZU said he would act on the court’s recommendations.

Man convicted of attempted murder receives 15 years in prison reduced by half

LJUBLJANA – Media reported that the Supreme Court almost halved the 15-year prison sentence against an elderly man for trying to kill his neighbor in 2018, reclassifying the crime from attempted murder to attempted manslaughter. Joe Ercer took his shotgun, hid in the bushes while waiting for the neighbor, and shot her as she left her house to go to work. He hit her in the right arm and stomach, but the woman managed to escape and survived the attack.