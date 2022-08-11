Improve community economy, president plants early coconuts in Sanggang Bulu KRJOGJA





SUKOHARJO, KRJOGJA.com President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo planted early ripening coconuts in Sanggang Village, Bulu District, Sukoharjo Regency on Thursday (8/11/2022). The planting is done as part of increasing the economy in the southern region of Sukoharjo Regency using the sap of early maturing coconuts to produce palm sugar. Nationwide, a total of one million early maturing coconut palms are expected to be planted in a number of provinces. The initial planting of early maturing coconuts was led by President Joko Widodo, accompanied by a number of government officials. After the initial planting, community members in Sanggang Village, Bulu District, Sukoharjo followed the similar planting of early maturing coconuts. President Joko Widodo, after planting, said that this activity is a national early maturing coconut planting program, the results of which can only be seen in 2.5 to 3 years for the fruits to be harvested. In one year, the productivity of a mature coconut tree is 140-180 fruits per year. By planting 1 million early coconut trees nationwide, you just have to multiply the result. But the most important thing is that when it is planted, it is also prepared for industrialization because can this coconut be used for palm sugar for coconut oil? It is prepared in every village where there are enough ripe coconuts for there to be additional income for the community, he said. President Joko Widodo continued, by planting early coconut trees, it also makes the land productive. Yards and gardens planted with early maturing coconuts are capable of producing results. The central government provided assistance to Sukoharjo Regency up to 110,000 first coconuts, Boyolali Regency 44,000 first coconuts and Karanganyar Regency 46,000 first coconuts. The three districts have become pilot areas for planting early coconut palms. After that, the early ripening coconut will be distributed to other provinces, he said. The Head of Agriculture and Fisheries Department of Sukoharjo, Bagas Windaryatno, said that the Sukoharjo Regency is among the areas of the food crop development program. The plant to plant is the early coconut. The central government, through the Ministry of Agriculture for the first stage, sent up to 50,000 mature coconut seeds to the Sukoharjo regency government. Meanwhile, until the end of 2022, the number will more than double with a total of 110,000 early coconut plants. The Sukoharjo Regency government immediately responded quickly to the central government’s plan after receiving aid for early maturing coconut seeds. Preparation is done by preparing the ground for planting early coconuts. In total there are about 100 hectares of prepared land. Land preparation is carried out using a number of heavy equipment.

