Politics
Will China participate in a military takeover of Taiwan?
China, in a white paper released on Wednesday, withdrew its promise not to send troops to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, signaling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant the island less autonomy. than that offered in previous white papers presented in 1993 and 2000.
The million dollar question that many security experts face is whether the white paper on “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” is part of the political and diplomatic posturing of the Xi Jinping regime or will Beijing actually invade Taiwan in the near future.
According to a Hindustan Times report based on the opinions of national security experts, the prohibitive economic fallout that would result is enough of a deterrent for China not to embark on a military takeover of Taiwan.
The question has no simple answers, but cost-benefit analysis by top national security experts reveals that China’s takeover of Taiwan through the use of military force is easier said than done. to do.
“With US President Joe Biden on May 22, 2022 declaring that it was the US commitment to militarily defend Taiwan from Chinese attack, it is reasonable to assume that the odds of all-out war are very high if the President Xi decides to take control of Taipei. by force. While Taiwan is certain to be devastated in the fight against China, China’s eastern seaboard, which is a major contributor to Beijing’s economic power, will also be hit hard by Yu Feng and Hsiung land attack cruise missiles. Taiwanese Feng II E,” according to the Hindustan Times article by veteran journalist Shishir Gupta.
The article claims that China would be set back 10 years if its manufacturing centers in coastal cities were bombarded by missiles fired by Taiwan in retaliation.
Any attempt by China to take over Taiwan will result in economic retaliation from the United States and its allies, with even pacifist Japan having no choice but to abandon its doctrine of peace. Chinese investment in US government securities will be frozen by Washington as Western countries are likely to recognize Taiwan by rejecting the “One China” policy. This will be preceded by Capitol Hill’s passage of the Taiwan Defense Act 2021, the purpose of which is to maintain the ability of the United States Armed Forces to deny a fait accompli by the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan. The bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate on June 16, 2021, and was referred to the Armed Services Committee, the article said.
China’s military action against Taiwan will not only push Japan into a military emergency, but also bring the mighty US Navy into the theater with ASEAN countries forced to take sides when the red flag is raised.
China’s white paper on self-governing Taiwan follows days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises near the island to protest the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.
The PLA has now concluded the war game simulating the capture of Taiwan but has promised to keep the entire island under surveillance with frequent combat air and naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait separating the island from the mainland.
But the question is, can China afford to be minted for a tiny island just to satisfy the eternal leader’s ego? The article concludes.
