Raksha Bandhan 2022: Daughters of PMO staff tie rakhi to PM Narendra Modis’ hand – WATCH | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival on Thursday with the daughters of lower-ranking staff working in his office. The Prime Minister’s Office said: “Daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other staff working in the Prime Minister’s Office tied rakhis to Prime Minister Modi’s hand.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated #RakshaBandhan with young girls today at his residence in Delhi. It was a special Rakshabandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers etc. working at the PMO. (Video source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/eSvd6gsgHb

ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

It was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers etc. working at the PMO, he added. They also shared a video of the celebration and the Prime Minister’s interaction with them.

Prime Minister Modi salutes the nation at Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Modi earlier extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. “Greetings to all on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

– Greetings to all on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Interestingly, before the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sent the holy thread – Rakhi and wished him the 2024 general election.

Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she had made all the preparations and expected to meet Prime Minister Modi this time. “I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi myself using Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design,” he said. -she adds.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him the 2024 election. “I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing a good job like you are doing,” she said. In the 2024 election, she said, “There is no doubt that he will be Prime Minister again. this because he has these abilities and I wish him to be Prime Minister of India every time” , she added.

PM Modi’s sister Shaikh also sent him a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card last year.

The Rakhi festival is a symbol of the sacred relationship between brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life as well as mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining ancient culture,” he said.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of year when siblings come together to celebrate their special bond. According to the rituals, the sisters tie a sacred thread to the wrists of the brothers and in return the brothers shower them with gifts.