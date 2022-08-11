Imran Khan is a member of the international establishment, says Khurshid Shah





Federal Water Resources Minister Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said the whole world knows former Prime Minister Imran Khan was brought in by the establishment.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday at his residence in Sukkur, he claimed that 11 Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement seats, three Karachi Pakistan People’s Party seats and 18 Punjab seats were awarded to Imran Khan in the general election by the establishment. He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) could not have formed the government in the 2018 elections on its own. “Imran Khan is currently a member of the international establishment, and every citizen of Pakistan knows that,” he added.

He said the PPP always talks about development and prosperity of Pakistan and reforms in the establishment.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been hanged, Benazir Bhutto had been martyred and a prime minister had been disqualified, but the PPP never issued any slogans against the Pakistani army. Khurshid said the PTI’s way of campaigning against the army was not acceptable in a democracy. He demanded action against anyone breaking the law. He said if the chief minister of Punjab wants to build someone else’s house as the camp office, he will have to buy that house.

The Federal Minister said: “Our soldiers offer their lives and we should pay tribute to their sacrifices. We should salute the sacrifices of martyred army men, but opponents were busy making the country’s national heroes controversial by posting messages via Twitter.

He said the money laundering case against Imran Khan had been proven by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “Imran Khan is a man of double standards. It has a government in two provinces of the country. He should first dissolve the assemblies of the two provinces, then we will think about new elections,” he said. He claimed that Imran Khan had always misled and misled the people of the country for their vested interests.

Meanwhile, Sindh Labor and Manpower Minister Saeed Ghani has accused PTI leader Imran Khan of hiring social media (SM) teams to carry out smear campaigns against state institutions.

“The statements by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were part of the campaign already launched by Imran Khan against state institutions,” he told a press conference here.

PTI workers even resorted to “hurtful and derogatory comments” against army officials after the Lasbela helicopter crash, he added.

He reiterated that Gill had been arrested “in accordance with the law” and that the accused must be brought to justice. “Anyone who slanders state institutions or uses derogatory remarks should be held accountable and punished according to law,” he noted.

He said Imran Khan was pursuing the agenda of enemy countries, as the Pakistan Election Commission’s verdict on the foreign funding case confirmed that his party had received donations/funds “from Israelis and Indians “.

Ghani said the PTI foreign funding case should be further investigated from 2013 to disclose other sources from which the party continued to receive donations.

The minister said Imran Khan violated the constitution and the Political Parties Ordinance after obtaining funds from overseas-based companies.

He said Imran was still reluctant to accept the crimes of Farah Gogi (friend of his wife Bushra Bibi), who is said to have earned “billions” during the tenure of the PTI government.

Ghani said Imran was a “certified liar”, adding that if he was an honest person, he should bring his wife’s close aide back to the country.

