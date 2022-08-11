Turkey demands $20 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor





Turkey expects Saudi Arabia to deposit up to $20 billion in Turkish treasury bills and accounts in a bid to boost the economically struggling country’s foreign currency reserves, media reports said. . According to Turkish newspaper Dunya, citing sources within the country’s treasury, Saudi Arabia may be set to deposit an initial investment of $10 billion in treasury bonds and accounts. London-based outlet Middle East Eye confirmed the reports, with a source telling it talks would ensue to try to secure a $20 billion deposit from the kingdom. The potential Saudi investment comes nearly two months after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman made a historic trip to Ankara, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit marked a reconciliation in relations between the two countries, a reconciliation that cost Turkey the abandonment of the investigation into the kingdom’s murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. READ: Has Turkey bowed to Saudi Arabia? During the Crown Prince’s trip, a joint statement was made announcing the intention of Riyadh and Ankara to improve relations in the trade, energy and defense sectors, as well as political and regional cooperation . The potential Saudi investment decision comes after Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebatit told reporters earlier this month that rising energy prices had largely caused the current account deficit to rise. Turkey, which required an additional 30 to 35 billion dollars to finance it. Nebati also mentioned that the Turkish government is seeking assistance from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the latter currently transferring $20 billion to Turkey for the Akkuyun nuclear power plant which is being built in the south of the country – of which 7 billion dollars have already been sent. InTurkiye’s attempt to tackle its high inflation rate which has alreadyreached nearly 80%, it also struck deals for a $10 billion investment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following their reconciliation last year. READ: What did Turkey gain by normalizing regional relations?

