Girl with Awkward Hair Syndrome Constantly Compared to Boris Johnson





A young girl with uncombable hair syndrome has been “constantly” compared to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Three-year-old Emilia Naylor suffers from unmanageable hair syndrome (UHS), which causes dry, brittle hair that cannot be flattened, WebMD reports. His mum, Claire Maxfield, 33, first tried to tame her toddler’s hair but it was no use, and it wasn’t long before people were comparing her to Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein. Ellie has been compared to Boris Johnson. Credit: Caters Claire, mum-of-three, said: “When Emilia was born she had a full head of brown hair that looked healthy. “But at six weeks we started noticing her hair was falling out in clumps and growing back in white chick-like fuzz. “We made her look like baby hair at first, thinking she would grow out of it. “It wasn’t until a friend mentioned that Emilia looked like she had unmanageable hair syndrome that I found out what it was. “I ended up googling and comparing photos with Emilia’s hair, and ended up being certain she had UHS. “We took her to the doctors, and they referred us to a dermatologist who finally saw her in early 2020. “They officially diagnosed him with UHS and recommended many different remedies to treat it.” Incompressible hair syndrome usually manifests before the age of three. Credit: Caters As well as being compared to Boris Johnson and even Donald Trump, Claire said strangers also wanted to touch the toddler’s hair. Claire adds: “We can’t go anywhere without being stopped by adults and children asking why her hair is the way it is. “Either they’ll want to touch her or they’ll make comments that she looks like a mini-Einstein, or Donald Trump. “Some even say his hair looks like a wig, which I guess it sometimes does! “Others will ask me if I crimped it because it’s so naturally wavy and the texture gives it a stylish look. “We never really had any bad comments, except for some rude teenagers saying she looked messy, which I quickly nipped in the bud. “Her nursery friends are the best, they’ve all been so lovely about it and will always comment on how amazing her hair looks when I drop her off. “Family and friends were quite shocked at first, but they know how to take care of her hair and have come to love her wild frizz.” Ellie’s mother tried in vain to tame her hair. Credit: Caters While Emilia’s mother has tried a number of complex solutions in an attempt to tame her hair, none of them have been successful. She said: “I’ve tried everything from argan oil hair products to leave-in hair masks and soft brushes. “Her hair has fallen out or she’s all in pain. “I’ve actually found that the best way to take care of your hair is to use coconut oil shampoo and conditioner and wash your hair twice a week.” Incompressible Hair Syndrome usually manifests before the age of three, however, there have been cases of children developing it when they are only 12 years old. Claire said she would like to style her daughter’s hair in different ways, she was told she might get her chance in the future. She explained: “Her dermatologist said that in some cases people with UHS come out of it at puberty and their hair starts to tame. “I hope it happens to her so she can have fun doing her hair and being all girly with it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tyla.com/life/girl-with-uncomable-hair-syndrome-compared-to-boris-johnson-20220811 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos