PM Modi’s popularity in the world widens again – Know what the Mexican President said

The popularity of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to grow around the world. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador makes a special proposal regarding Modi. Andres Manuel says that the United Nations must create a 5-year commission to stop the ongoing wars in the world and for world peace. Three world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to be included. He said he would soon submit a written proposal in this regard to the United Nations.

The President of Mexico said that in addition to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres should be included in this commission. The purpose of this commission would be to present a proposal to prevent wars in the world. The objective of the commission will be that the proposal it presents to prevent war in the world is implemented and a peace agreement for at least 5 years. He said that we hope the media will help us spread information about this.

Calling for an end to warlike actions, the Mexican president called on China, Russia and the United States to seek peace and expressed the hope that the three countries “would listen and accept arbitration such as the one we have proposed “.

Obrador said someone should tell him what level of economic crisis the world has faced in less than a year due to the mutual conflict between these countries. Poverty, inflation have increased in the world and the world is going through a food crisis. Due to this, many deaths have occurred all over the world. According to Obrador, the proposed commission will also help to reach agreements in the case of Taiwan, Israel and Palestine. This will help prevent further conflicts.