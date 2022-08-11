Rana Sanaullah doubles down on Imran Khan’s arrest and disqualification





Rana Sanaullah says Imran Khan and other PTI leaders will be arrested if investigation reveals they planned an anti-military smear campaign. Says disqualification of Imran Khan is inevitable in Toshakhana case. Says PTI wants neutrals to sit in government again like in 2018.

PTI leaders will also be arrested if an investigation proves Shahbaz Gill’s anti-military rhetoric was determined by them, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said.

He also said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be disqualified because of his false statement in the Toshakhana case.

On August 9, Islamabad police arrested Shahbaz Gill for “public incitement against state institutions”, according to the Islamabad police spokesman.

On August 10, a court in Islamabad granted two days of physical custody of the head of the PTI to the police in the federal capital. Speaking to the media ahead of his court appearance, Gill said he was not “ashamed” of his statements.

Speaking on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath, Rana Sanaullah said, “Even in his speech today, Imran Khan supported Shahbaz Gill’s narrative.”

The minister said: “A story was written, which was cleared at a party political meeting. Later, they approached a news channel, ARY, to air it.”

He was referring to the anti-military rhetoric that permeated social media platforms after six members of the armed forces embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He said the account drew Articles 120, 124 and 131 of the Pakistan Penal Code as a result a case was filed against him. [Gill] and he was later arrested.

The minister said that no other PTI leader had been arrested so far. However, as soon as the investigation is complete and evidence identifies them, they will be arrested and action will also be taken against the channel, he said.

He said the state sought legal advice after Gill’s statement circulated on social media and then filed a complaint that resulted in his arrest. Gill is in jail and has been offered full legal rights under the rules, he said.

Responding to a question about his claim about the “planned social media campaign”, Sanaullah said six people had been identified. The process of investigating another 78 people is still ongoing, he said, adding that a letter has been written to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for another 120 people.

There is no doubt that this trend was created and driven by the PTI, he asserted. The minister said they [the PIT-affiliated people] also made an accusation regarding the drone that even Afghanistan avoided.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was creating divisions in the country and deceiving the youth of this country.

“Imran Khan said he could sit down with the killers of Pakistani citizens but not with his political opponents,” he said.

He said Imran Khan himself had spawned hatred in the country and had been spreading since 2014.

Sanaullah further stated that Imran Khan cannot escape disqualification for life in the Toshakhana case, until the Supreme Court verdict disqualifying Nawaz Sharif for life is valid.

The PTI, he said, wants neutrals not to stay neutral.

