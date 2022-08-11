PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with PMO staff daughters. Watch | Latest India News

Prime Narendra Modi celebrated Thursday Raksha Bandhan with young girls today at his residence in New Delhi. The girls who tied Rakhi to Prime Minister Modi’s wrist were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and others working at the Prime Minister’s office in the southern block of Raisina Hill.

In a video shared by the PMO, the prime minister can be seen sitting in a chair as girls in a room tie Rakhi to his wrist.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one by one to bind Rakhi.

A very special Raksha Bandhan with these young people… tweeted PM Modi with photos of the celebration.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated #RakshaBandhan with young girls today at his residence in Delhi. It was a special Rakshabandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers etc. working at the PMO. (Video source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/eSvd6gsgHb — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan.

Greetings to all on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he tweeted.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sent Rakhi to pray for his good health and long life and wished him the 2024 general election.

Qamar told ANI news agency that she had made all the preparations and expected to meet Prime Minister Modi this time.

“I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi myself using Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design,” he said. -she adds.