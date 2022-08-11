After Jokowi’s visit, this is the hope of the Ukrainian ambassador for Tatar Muslims





IDX channel – Ukraine’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasil Hamianin, hopes that after Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Ukraine, it can continue with genuine assistance focused on the Tatar Muslim minority. “On the occasion of the International Day of the Indigenous Peoples of the World (HIMAS) celebrated on August 9, we hope that the Indonesian Muslim community can provide real support to the Tatar Muslim community in the Crimean region, which has suffered greatly from the Russian war invasion,” he said recently. Vasil Hamianin explained that the condition of the Tatar Muslim community in the region of the Crimean peninsula is very difficult. Since 2014, the region was occupied by Russia and until now their daily life continues to suffer repression. “Tatar Muslims are suppressed by Moscow, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian. It is ironic that they are also not protected by Russian Muslims because they are considered different, so it is difficult for them to practice their religion,” he said. The living conditions of Tatar Muslims are worsening due to the increasing intensity of the war since February 2022 until now. Not only were mosques damaged, but Tatar Muslims also found it difficult to pray due to the pressure. For this reason, this year Ukraine, which will commemorate Independence Day on August 24, is hosting the Ukrainian Platform Summit, an online aid-raising event aimed at rebuilding Ukraine. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasil Hamianin, hopes that Indonesia can provide real assistance to the Ukrainian people, especially the Tatar Muslim minority who need religious facilities and infrastructure. “We hope that President Joko Widodo can be involved in the Ukrainian platform summit, especially for Tatar Muslims in the Crimean region which is most affected by the Russian attack,” he said. . President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who is in the ranks of The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2022 or the most influential Muslim figure in 2022, visited Ukraine amid fears of conflict due to unilateral Russian attack. Jokowi’s visit to conflict zones matched the courage of President Suharto when he visited Sarajevo in 1995 when conditions in Bosnia and Herzegovina were still unstable due to civil war involving Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia. However, the names of Indonesia and President Soeharto are firmly engraved on the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina as they contributed to the construction of the Istiklal Damija Mosque in Sarajevo, so until now the mosque is often called Indonesian Mosque or Suharto Mosque. Unlike Suharto, Jokowi chose to build a mosque in unstable Afghanistan before surrendering. In 2014, Jokowi signed a presidential decree (Kepres) on granting Rp 5 billion grant to finance the construction of a mosque in Ahmad Shah Baba Mina, Kabul, Afghanistan. However, this is not Jokowi’s program as he is only continuing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s commitment to build an Indonesian Islamic Center (IIC) consisting of a mosque, a polyclinic, a house of hosts and a library in Afghanistan. It was the result of an agreement during a meeting between Richard Holbrooke, President Barack Obama’s special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Indonesian Vice President Boediono in 2010 in Washington DC, USA. United. (NES)

