What investigations is Trump facing? : NPR





Former President Trump arrives at a rally on Friday August 5 in Wisconsin. Trump has been the subject of several ongoing investigations into his activities and actions in the White House.

Morry Gash/AP

FBI agents searched the Florida home of former President Donald Trump on Monday in what appears to be part of an investigation into White House records Trump took with him. The documents were to be turned over to the National Archives when he left office.

The FBI does not comment on details of the investigation or search, and Trump was quick to say he had already cooperated with authorities investigating the records, though he did not add any details.

This isn’t the only investigation Trump is facing at the moment. Authorities have opened several on the former president, including investigations into his businesses, his tax returns and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

These investigations are brewing as Trump considers another presidential race. The political consequences of the investigations are unclear, as is how or if they would impact his decision.

Here is a recap of some of the investigations involving Trump.

White House documents

It’s the investigation that appears to be linked to the Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday, although there’s been no official confirmation from federal authorities as to what they were looking for.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration said it had recovered 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago, a violation of the Presidential Records Act, since those documents should have been in the National Archives. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time that they included classified documents.

There is also a potential violation of federal law that dictates how classified documents are handled. The Washington Post reported that many of the documents were saved together or returned to the Archives still in pieces. The files contained letters from foreign leaders like Kim Jong Un and the letter former President Obama wrote to Trump when he took office in 2017.

The January 6 Capitol Riot and the Attempt to Cancel the 2020 Election

The House Select Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has shown Trump’s involvement in trying to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and spin them in his favor.

While the House committee cannot prosecute Trump, it can decide to make referrals to do so. The Justice Department could, however, as part of its investigation into what happened on January 6. So far, the department has charged more than 870 people and is investigating those who supported political rallies held before the attack on the Capitol.

“We will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, the legitimate and legal transfer of power from one administration to another,” Garland told NBC News in July.

The House committee’s investigation also found that Trump and his campaign deceived campaign donors who donated money to fight Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. The committee says the former president’s campaign raised $250 million in donations for a legal defense fund that was never created. Trump may be charged with wire fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump faces another state-level investigation. In Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump broke the law by attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, specifically when he called the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to “find” enough votes for him. .

Republicans in other states, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have also sent in fake election results and this could be another path that brings the DOJ closer to Trump.

Trump’s business in New York

Trump pleaded for the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday in a civil investigation in New York state. This case examines whether Trump inflated the value of his businesses like golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading tax authorities.

Trump said on social media that “under the advice of counsel” he “refused to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, two of the former president’s children, have also testified in recent days.

Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, home of the Trump Organization, the former president's family business.

. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading this civilian investigation, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has also been investigating Trump. The fate of the Manhattan investigation has been uncertain since two lead attorneys resigned earlier this year and the grand jury investigating Trump expired, although prosecutor Alvin Bragg insisted that would not end the work.

Trump’s tax returns

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, as part of that criminal investigation, was able to obtain Trump’s 2021 tax returns after a lengthy legal battle.

Now, after years of requests, the House Ways and Means Committee will also be able to obtain Trump’s tax returns from the IRS, according to a court opinion issued Tuesday. Trump can still appeal, but the committee says it’s confident he’ll get the documents quickly.

It’s not so much an investigation as a court ruling, but Trump is the only president in the past 40 years to not publish his taxes, and the documents have been sought by lawmakers and voters since he announced his candidacy for the White House in 2015.

