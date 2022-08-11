Jokowi plants Early Early Coconut in Sukoharjo, 200,000 seeds will be distributed





Bisnis.com, SEMARANG – President Joko Widodo visited Sukoharjo area on Thursday (8/11/2022) afternoon. At this place, the president went directly to the fields to plant early coconut as a marker of the start of the Coconut Early Spread (Kejar) program which is part of a series of independent planting programs. The president mentions the planting of seeds early coconut we expect to see results in the next two to two and a half years. “In one year, one tree can produce 180 pieces, which can be made from palm sugar, coconut oil, which can also be sold for cold drinks,” he explained. Apart from Sukoharjo, the Kejar program will also be implemented in two other areas of Solo Raya such as Boyolali and Karanganyar. It is expected that 200,000 early maturing coconut seeds can be planted in stages in the three areas. “In Boyolali we are giving 46,000, in Karanganyar we are giving 44,000 and in Sukoharjo 110,000 early coconuts. It is just beginning here. Later in the provinces where coconuts can be planted, we will plant better , the objective is about one million mature coconuts,” explained the president quoted on the website of the presidential secretariat. For information, the early coconut is a type of coconut with a relatively shorter stem. Generally, coconut trees can reach a height of 30 meters per tree, but for this type of early coconut tree, it only reaches 12 meters in height. The Genjah coconut itself has smaller fruits with a maximum weight of 1.5 kg per kernel. However, compared to the more common types of deep coconuts, the ripening age of mature coconuts is much shorter. While the new coconut can be harvested at the age of 6-8 years, the early coconut is ready at the planting age of 3-4 years. Apart from early maturing coconuts, various other seeds of food crops will also be planted under the independent planting scheme. The hope is that this step can build national resilience against the threat of a global food crisis. This activity should also provide additional income to the community. As the president explained, early maturing coconut growers can use their harvests for a variety of needs. “Otherwise an industry will be made for coconut oil and palm sugar,” he added.

