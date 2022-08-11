China’s extreme nationalism could blind itself to its problems









YEARS |

Updated: August 11, 2022

beijing [China]Aug 11 (ANI): China’s extreme nationalism, including the repeated assertion made under Xi Jinping’s regime that the country is doing very well compared to the West, could blind its problems.

As tensions simmer in the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese president faces a daunting challenge, as his response to the situation is not just about responding to Chinese nationalist sentiments, but also managing the economic costs and diplomatic fallout with United States.

Xi continues to struggle to find a way to handle the recent visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which angered China. It’s a politically sensitive time for Xi as he faces a fast approaching 20th party congress.

Writing for the New York Times (NYT), columnist Li Yuan said Xi Jinping had tried to imbue his people with confidence and told the younger generation that the second-largest economy could finally look on the world as an equal.

Declaring that the East rises and the West declines, the Chinese president told his people to be proud of their culture, their system of governance and their future as a great power. NYT’s Li argues that much of this pride is well-placed, but it also breeds arrogance. These strong beliefs have also given a boost to hardline nationalists who trumpet Chinese superiority and are now calling for a military confrontation with Taiwan after President Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

“And in the context of the US-China rivalry, this tendency to overconfidence could also prove to be a weakness for Beijing, blinding it to its own challenges. This could be a blessing for the United States, if they can pull themselves together,” she says.

Chinese students need to know more about the world, Yan Xuetong, a professor of international studies at Tsinghua University, said at a conference in Beijing in January.

They often hold a binary view, believing that “only China is righteous and innocent while all other countries, especially Western countries, are ‘evil’ and Westerners are bound to hate China,” he said. he told the NYT.

According to the report, Chinese students generally have a very strong sense of superiority and confidence in international relations and often treat other countries with a condescending attitude.

Professor Yan said they use “wishful thinking” in international affairs, believing that it is very easy for China to achieve its foreign policy goals. They also tended to believe in conspiracy theories and other unsubstantiated opinions found online, Yan added. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/chinas-extreme-nationalism-could-blind-itself-to-its-problems20220811124814

