PM Modi sends greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday

“Greetings to all on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Interestingly, before the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh sent the holy thread – Rakhi and wished him the 2024 general election.

Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she had made all the preparations and expected to meet Prime Minister Modi this time.

“I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi myself using Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design,” he said. -she adds.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him the election of 2024.

“I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing a good job like you are doing,” she said.

In the 2024 election, she said: “There is no doubt that he will be Prime Minister again. He deserves it as he has these abilities and I wish him to be Prime Minister of India every time” , she added.

PM Modi’s sister Shaikh also sent him a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card last year.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion.

“My best wishes to all compatriots on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan,” Shah tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Rakhi is a symbol of sacred relationship between brother and sister, while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life as well. than mutual brotherhood.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a large number of women in the state tied the rakhi to the Chief Minister at his residence and Chief Sevak Sadan’s auditorium and wished him long life.

“The Rakhi festival is a symbol of the sacred relationship between brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life as well as mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining ancient culture,” he said.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of year when siblings come together to celebrate their special bond. According to the rituals, the sisters tie a sacred thread to the wrists of the brothers and in return the brothers shower them with gifts. (ANI)