Irans FM urges US to take realistic approach to deal at talks in Vienna – Reuters





“We conveyed our message to America through the Europeans. We hope that the American side, with a realistic and pragmatic vision and acceptance of the legitimate demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will lay the foundations for an agreement on the final text,” Amirabdollahian told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavosoglu by phone late Wednesday. Negotiations between Iran and the Europeans plus Russia and China to revive the 2015 nuclear deal by removing US sanctions on Tehran have dragged on since April 2021. While the Biden administration has claimed it is ready to return to the abiding by the deal his predecessor scrapped in 2018, he has taken no practical steps to right Washington’s past wrongs. On Monday, an Iranian Foreign Ministry official dismissed US media reports that a text to restore the deal with Iran had been drafted and that talks in Vienna were over. Iranian officials said they had already sent an initial response to the draft and would come back with additional views later. The Nournews site, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that the Islamic Republic made it clear from the start that it would not sign anything until it was sure of an agreement on all issues discussed which will fully secure the interests of the Iranian nation. Cavosoglu “expressed the hope that the ongoing negotiations will soon reach a conclusion in order to guarantee the rights of the Iranian nation and the common interests of all parties”. In a phone call on Monday, Amirabdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that Iran expected all parties to show determination and seriousness in reaching the final text. of the agreement. Iran’s Foreign Minister, in his talks with Cavosoglu, also “strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s brutal attack on Gaza, the assassination of resistance commanders and the martyrdom of a group of helpless Palestinians, in especially the killing of innocent children. Cavosoglu also underlined the unjustifiable and inhuman nature of the killing of civilians, especially children by Israel. The two senior diplomats referred to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Tehran last month with a high-ranking delegation, calling it positive. They also exchanged views on how to follow up on the agreements and achievements of the 7th meeting of the Iran-Turkey Supreme Cooperation Council. Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian cited President Ebrahimi Raisi’s order to diligently pursue the agreements made during Erdogan’s visit to Tehran, saying there is a need to increase communication between government ministries and institutions. two countries in order to achieve the planned objectives in accordance with the interests of the two nations.

