Glasgow Council leader Susan Aitken urges Boris Johnson to ‘act now, please’





Glasgow City Council Leader Susan Aitken has urged Boris Johnson to take “urgent action” in the face of the cost of living crisis. Aitken told the outgoing Prime Minister that while this was a “government in transition”, leaving the economic issue to his successor “might be too late”. The outcome of the Conservative leadership race is expected on September 5, when either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s new prime minister. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged Johnson to call an emergency meeting with devolved government leaders over rising costs. It came after the Bank of England issued a recession warning for the last three months of the year, with inflation expected to hit 13% in October. That was before new estimates put the average annual household fuel cost at over £4,200 from January. Sturgeon said that while the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room would meet again this week, “it is a statement of fact that many of the levers that would make the biggest difference” to the growing problem “lie with the UK Government”. In his letter, Aitken, who leads a minority SNP administration, said the impact of the crisis will be “even more pronounced” in Glasgow and similar cities. Energy poverty in her city is already estimated to affect 35% of households and she said the council’s “limited resources” cannot solve the problem. One immediate action he could take is to adopt a fairer pay policy in the public sector. @scotgov stepped up with a large recurring fee for the tips and hopefully a vastly improved offering will now follow. But UK constraints directly restrict what we have to spend here — Susan Aitken (@SusaninLangside) August 11, 2022 Calling for a “much more generous public sector compensation policy” to be put in place to provide direct assistance to “tens of thousands of households”, she told Johnson: “Steps must be taken before the colder weather sets in and the bigger bills arrive. you remain Prime Minister, you have the opportunity and the capacity to act.” Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the UK government was “taking important steps to bring inflation under control”. Holyrood Newsletters Holyrood provides comprehensive coverage of Scottish politics, offering award-winning reporting and analysis: Subscribe

