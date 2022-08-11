China overtakes US in high-quality scientific research, study finds





US lawmakers passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act over fears that China is poised to overtake the United States in science and technology expertise. But a recently published study suggests that, by one measure, China has already done so. On Tuesday, the Japanese Ministry of Science and Technology published a report showing that 27.2% of the 1% most cited papers in 2019 came from Chinese institutions. (The frequency with which a paper is cited by other scientists and researchers is considered a measure of its quality.) The United States comes in second, publishing 24.9% of the 1% most cited papers. Earlier reports from the Japanese Ministry of Science show that China was already beating the United States in the number of papers published. In 2020, the ministry said China had published 305,927 articles (or 19.9% ​​of the total), compared to 281,487 in the United States. But now China seems to have overtaken the United States in terms of the quality, not just the quantity, of scientific research. The speed at which China has caught up with the United States is the result of the country’s goal of becoming a world leader in technology by 2050. Chinese President Xi Jinping has prioritized investment in research and development in a bid to make China more self-sufficient, rather than relying on advanced technology imports from abroad. The country passed a record $441.3 billion on research and development in 2021. (The United States spent $664 billion in 2020, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). In July, the Aspen Institute, an American think tank, predicted that China would overtake the United States in R&D spending by 2025. The growing weight of R&D in China motivated lawmakers to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law on Tuesday. Other countries are rapidly approaching the United States, said President Joe Biden at the Deeds signing ceremony. The law provides $280 billion in incentives to encourage research and development in the United States, including $52 billion in grants to support US semiconductor manufacturing. The law also prevents chip companies that receive US subsidies from expanding production of advanced chips in China, leading chip companies like Samsung and SK Hynix to consider moving production elsewhere. Sign up for theMakeshift Features mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/11/china-overtakes-us-academic-scientific-research-papers-rd-spending/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos