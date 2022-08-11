As president, Trump approved legislation increasing penalties for mishandling classified information. It might come back to bite him.





On January 10, 2018, President Donald Trump signed a national security bill into law that included stiffer penalties for the mishandling of secret information.Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

In 2018, Donald Trump signed a sweeping national security bill.

The bill increased penalties for those who mishandle classified information.

The measure is noteworthy after the Mar-a-Lago raid, which is believed to be linked to government documents.

A bill Donald Trump signed into law in 2018 could be used to punish the former president if he is found to have mishandled classified information after leaving office.

On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, reportedly as part of an investigation into whether Trump wrongfully retained classified documents after leaving office. .

Bradley P. Moss, a national security attorney, told Insider that Trump could face up to five years in prison if convicted under a national security bill he signed into law. President.

Trump signed the bill, which amended the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, in January 2018.

It increased the severity of wrongfully moving classified material, turning it from a misdemeanor to a felony and increasing the maximum penalty to five years, down from one.

Moss noted that it was adopted after Trump’s relentless attacks during the 2016 presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton, who was under investigation over whether she mishandled classified information.

Clinton was never charged in the case, but it is now Trump who is under pressure.

“Trump certainly has legal exposure to Section 1924 given that these were classified documents from his White House spaces that were transferred to Mar-Lago,” Moss said.

In a tweet on Tuesday following the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Jeff Yarbro, an attorney serving as a Democratic state senator from Tennessee, pointed out that Trump signed the draft law that threatened him.

The National Archives and Records Administration said in February that classified documents were found among boxes of things that were taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office.

Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner then told MSNBC that Trump faced a “five-year felony”, apparently referring to the law Trump strengthened in 2018.

At the time, the classified information measures attracted little attention, with the focus on media coverage being the renewal of sweeping surveillance powers in the bill.

According to an analysis by Moss and other analysts at the Just Security blog, this is one of many laws that Trump could have violated if he mishandled classified documents.

But there are doubts whether the bill Trump signed could be used to prosecute him, Moss said, because it’s unclear whether it applies to former presidents.

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in this regard, saying he fully cooperated with National Archives requests and calling the raid politically motivated.

His aide Kash Patel told Breitbart that Trump declassified the material before leaving office under the president’s broad powers to decide what should be kept secret.

Moss said “Trump’s efforts to declassify records before he leaves office” was another key issue that could affect whether the measures could be used to prosecute the former president.

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

